People Drink More After Having Kids

A survey by Cameron Hughes Wine has released results from its inaugural “Wine Drinking Habits” survey. Findings include:

18% of women and 9% of men say they get in the “mood” after drinking wine

22% of parents say they drink more wine after having kids than they did pre-kids (18%)

65% of all survey respondents say that women should not drink wine while pregnant

But 35% believe it’s ok to drink wine on occasion

15% of Baby Boomers polled say they drink wine four or more times per week, compared to just 7% of millennials

65% of all respondents say they prefer to drink their wine at home; 35% mostly drink wine at a restaurant or bar

10% say they buy wine online

21% say they would buy wine online if they knew more about it

Read more here.