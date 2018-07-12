People Drink More After Having Kids

A survey by Cameron Hughes Wine has released results from its inaugural “Wine Drinking Habits” survey. Findings include:
- 18% of women and 9% of men say they get in the “mood” after drinking wine
- 22% of parents say they drink more wine after having kids than they did pre-kids (18%)
- 65% of all survey respondents say that women should not drink wine while pregnant
- But 35% believe it’s ok to drink wine on occasion
- 15% of Baby Boomers polled say they drink wine four or more times per week, compared to just 7% of millennials
- 65% of all respondents say they prefer to drink their wine at home; 35% mostly drink wine at a restaurant or bar
- 10% say they buy wine online
- 21% say they would buy wine online if they knew more about it