People Sharing Their Childhood Dream Jobs On Twitter

Do you remember what you wanted to be when you grew up when you were a child? Unless you actually followed through and did it – which is likely not most of us – you probably haven’t thought about it in a long time. But Canadian blogger Eric Alper had people recalling those childhood dream ambitions when he tweeted last week, “Congratulations! The job you wanted to have when you were five is now yours. What do you now do for a living?” People started sharing their delightful answers, some of which included:

Hurray, I am a policeman clown!

I’m a Broadway star who moonlights as a palaeontologist during her off season.

I am now an astronaut who is also the president.

Whatever Jeff Goldblum is in Jurassic Park.

Jedi Knight

Assign names to lipsticks at the lipstick factory. Still want that gig.

Astronaut Rock Star. I play all over Mars. I’m serious.

Ice Cream Lady. Drive the truck, ring the bell AND free ice cream.

I’m a doctor. Who also lives on Sesame Street.

I am Traffic Lights – it’s funny cos it’s actually true. My poor mum cried for days thinking there was something wrong with me. She may have been right.

Assign names to lipsticks at the lipstick factory. Still want that gig.

I wanted to be a dog who performed tricks in a circus.

Senior Level Packing Bubble Popper.

If anyone doesn’t say Power Ranger(More specifically Tommy) or Batman they’re lying to themselves.

Apparently I wanted to be a “car wash” when I was in 1st grade.