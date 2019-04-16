People Would Rather Talk About Their Weight Than Their Credit Card Debt

People really don’t like anyone to know how much they owe on their credit cards, with a recent survey finding that respondents would rather talk about their weight than their credit card debt. In the survey from the personal finance site CreditCards.com, 47% said they felt uncomfortable discussing their credit card debt with anyone, second only to being uncomfortable talking about their love lives, which came in just above it at 48%. And 30% even felt uncomfortable talking about their credit card debt with immediate family members. By comparison, 19% are uncomfortable talking about weight with immediate family, 14% are uncomfortable talking about their political views, 12% are uncomfortable talking about their health and 12% are uncomfortable talking about their religion. By while people don’t like talking about it, nearly half of Americans, 47%, carry a monthly balance on their credit cards, and 70% of those people say the balance is over $1,000 on average.