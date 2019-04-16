cypress basin hospice
People Would Rather Talk About Their Weight Than Their Credit Card Debt

22 mins ago

 

People really don’t like anyone to know how much they owe on their credit cards, with a recent survey finding that respondents would rather talk about their weight than their credit card debt. In the survey from the personal finance site CreditCards.com, 47% said they felt uncomfortable discussing their credit card debt with anyone, second only to being uncomfortable talking about their love lives, which came in just above it at 48%. And 30% even felt uncomfortable talking about their credit card debt with immediate family members. By comparison, 19% are uncomfortable talking about weight with immediate family, 14% are uncomfortable talking about their political views, 12% are uncomfortable talking about their health and 12% are uncomfortable talking about their religion. By while people don’t like talking about it, nearly half of Americans, 47%, carry a monthly balance on their credit cards, and 70% of those people say the balance is over $1,000 on average.

