Perseid Meteor Showers Have Started

One of the year’s best meteor showers is underway, offering a chance to see shooting stars in the summer night sky. The annual Perseid meteor shower kicked off Sunday and will last through late August. This year’s shower will peak the night of August 12 into early morning on August 13. The Perseid meteor shower is typically one of the most dramatic because it produces bright meteors at a high hourly rate. At the shower’s peak, skywatchers could see as many as 100 per hour from dark locations, weather permitting.