Pet Photo Challenge

Hey kids!

Do you like photography?

Do you love your pet(s)?

The Children’s Room of the Paris Public Library is combining these two beautiful things for an exciting photo challenge!

To enter the “Capture Your Pet Reading” Photo Challenge, take a creative picture of your pet or pets “reading” a book! Send your photo with a caption to Ms. Tracy at tclark@paristexas.gov, including your first and last name, your age, and your phone #.

Entry deadline July 31

One entry per person

Ages 7 – 17

Photos will be posted on our library’s Just for Kids page for all to view and enjoy

Each participant’s name will be entered in the drawing to win one of three Hobby Lobby gift cards!

Gift card winners receive notification by August 7

Get creative and have fun!

If you have questions about this photo challenge, please contact Ms. Tracy at903.785.8531 or tclark@paristexas.gov or Children’s Room ~ Paris Public Library