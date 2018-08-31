cypress basin hospice
PETA Wants Gravestone To Mark Site Of Lobster Truck Spill

2 hours ago

 

PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization, want to install a gravestone marker at the site of a truck crash in Brunswick, Maine, that resulted in thousands of lobsters spilling out onto a highway. PETA hopes to memorialize the “countless sensitive crustaceans” who were killed during the Aug. 22 crash. The grave would “remind everyone that the best way to prevent such tragedies is to go vegan,” the animal rights group said. It was estimated that more than 4,500 lobsters died on the highway that day.

