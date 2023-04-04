PHS Choir competes in UIL Concert and Sight Reading Contest

Paris High School Chamber and Advisory Choirs competed recently in UIL Concert and Sight Reading contest at Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas. The Chamber Choir received an excellent rating in concert performance and sight reading. The Advisory Choir earned Sweepstakes, a superior rating in concert performance and sight reading.

“These kids have amazed me the last three weeks,” stated Grace Henderson, PHS head choir director. “They have demonstrated the grit, dedication, and heart that makes you want to relive the day forever.” These two choirs performed three songs on stage for three judges and received a score from each. They then entered the sight reading room, where they were handed a piece of music they had never seen before. They then performed this music in front of three more judges.

“I am so proud of all of these kids,” stated Lindsay McCarter, assistant choir director at PHS. “I have had the privilege of working with some of these kids since they were in elementary and others since junior high, and to see the growth that has taken place in them is very rewarding. The growth they have shown just this school year has been amazing, and I am so blessed to be a part of their journey.”