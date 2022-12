Six Paris High School students earned chairs at the Pre-Area auditions and advanced to Area Choir auditions in January.

The following earned chairs –

Isaiah Hampton – 3rd chair Tenor

Maricela Hignight – 4th chair Alto

Caitlyn Hudiburg – 8th chair Soprano

TK McGee – 8th chair Bass

Bra’Naya Wallace – 2nd chair Alto

Johnathan Young – 2nd chair Bass

PHS Choir is under the direction of Grace Henderson and assisted by Lindsay McCarter.