PHS Choir Students Selected for All-Region Choir

Twenty Paris High School choir students attended UIL region choir auditions at Sulphur Springs High School on September 23. The students performed sections of songs in German, Latin, and English.

Seven students earned chairs and one alternate in the small school high school region choir. Qualifying for the region choir were 2nd chair bass Isaiah Hampton, 5th chair tenor Carsen Cox, 7th chair alto Zephry Spann, 9th chair alto Samiya Humphrey, 11th chair alto Jersey Black, 9th chair soprano Berenice Ramirez, 13th chair soprano Savannah Pickering, and 2nd alternate alto Ellie Schmidt. These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert in Mt. Pleasant on November 4th and advance to pre-area auditions in Mt. Pleasant on November 14th.

All-Region Choir auditions at the high school level are the first round of auditions toward membership in the TMEA All-State Choir. Lindsay McCarter, Paris High School Choir Director, expressed appreciation to Grant Taylor and Courtney Malone for their assistance in preparing students for the auditions. “We are so proud of all of the students that have prepared for this audition the past few months,” expressed McCarter. “Students have bonded and made relationships that have allowed them to grow as musicians.”