PHS Choir Students Selected For All-Region Choir

Fifteen Paris High School choir students attended TMEA all-region choir auditions at Sulphur Springs High School on October 9. The students performed sections of songs in Korean, Latin, and English.

Two students earned chairs in the small school high school region choir. Qualifying for the region choir were alto Abby Long and bass Johnny Young. These students will participate in the All-Region Clinic and Concert in Mt. Pleasant on November 6 and advance to pre-area auditions in Mt. Pleasant on December 2.

All-Region Choir auditions at the high school level are the first round of auditions toward membership in the TMEA All-State Choir. Grace Henderson, Paris High School Choir Director, expressed appreciation to all of her students for the hard work and effort that they put into this year’s auditions.