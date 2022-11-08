ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
PHS FFA Advance to Area

Pictured left to right: Saniah Cooper, chapter a Lillian Humphrey, Grant Frierson, and Lexie West

Paris FFA Agriculture Advocacy team, made up of Saniah Cooper, Grant Frierson, and Lexie West, placed second at the recent District Leadership Development Events. The team will advance to area competition at Texas State Technical College in Marshall on November 16th. Chapter advisor Lillian Humphrey said, “These students have gone above and beyond in representing Paris FFA, Paris High School, and Paris ISD. I am extremely proud of them and the progress they continue to make.”

