PHS Health Science Department visit Justiss Elementary to teach students about germs

Paris High School Health Science students joined Justiss Elementary for their Friday assembly for a fun presentation about germs and staying healthy. Following the assembly, PHS students went into individual Kindergarten – 2nd-grade classes.

PHS Health Science students read a story and did a coloring activity with each class. They then demonstrated proper handwashing while each child took a turn washing their own hands. As a result, Justiss students earned a Soapy Hero certificate for achieving adequate handwashing skills.