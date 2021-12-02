Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
PHS Health Science Department visit Justiss Elementary to teach students about germs

 

Paris High School Health Science students joined Justiss Elementary for their Friday assembly for a fun presentation about germs and staying healthy.  Following the assembly, PHS students went into individual Kindergarten – 2nd-grade classes.

PHS Health Science students read a story and did a coloring activity with each class.  They then demonstrated proper handwashing while each child took a turn washing their own hands.  As a result, Justiss students earned a Soapy Hero certificate for achieving adequate handwashing skills.

: PHS Health Science students Shammond Smith and Niah Hickson with Justiss student Tyce Frazier
Front row: Justiss students Alondra Coronado, Joselin Avitua, Jose Oveido, Melanie Grenaldo, Camila Rivera, Milan Ibarra, and Ajeletsahar Gonzalez Back row: PHS Health Science students Jhoana Arellano, Jennifer Ibarra, Naomy Medina, and Mayra Barrios

