PHS Robotics Team Wins State UIL VEX Championship

On February 5th, Paris High School’s robotics team, the Violent Squirrels etched their name in the annals of robotics history with a remarkable victory at the UIL VEX Robotics Championship, held at the prestigious Clear Creek Robotics Event Center. Organized by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation (RECF), the VEX Robotics Competition stands as the largest and fastest-growing middle school and high school robotics program globally.

To qualify for the State Championship, teams had to demonstrate their prowess as finalists at local qualifying events during the 2023-2024 season. Representing every UIL Division, the top teams converged at the CCISD Robotics Event Center, the largest dedicated VEX competition facility in the United States, located just minutes from the NASA campus in Clear Creek, Texas.

In a thrilling showdown, Paris High School's team 1394, the Violent Squirrels, alongside their alliance partners team Gold! from Silsbee High School, emerged triumphant against formidable adversaries Farmersville Robotics Academy and Dallas ISD’s School of Science and Engineering. With a nail-biting score of 112 to 108, they clinched the coveted 4A UIL Robotics Championship title. Additionally, Paris High secured the top prize in the Skills Championship, showcasing their exceptional technical expertise.

The journey continues for Paris High as they set their sights on the Regional Tournament, scheduled for February 24th at Miller Grove ISD. There, the team will face off against 41 of the top 1A to 6A teams in Texas, aiming to uphold their legacy of excellence and innovation in robotics.