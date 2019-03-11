PHS SkillsUSA Team Members Win Awards At District 5

The SkillsUSA team from Paris High School’s Career & Technology Education Department recently brought home five gold and two bronze medals from the SkillsUSA District 5 competition at TSTC Waco. The students competed in 19 different contests as individuals and teams.

In the Diesel Service Technology competition, Mason Ragsdale won first place for the second year in a row. Constance Bivins placed first in Marine Service Technology. Quinn Andrews won first place in Motorcycle Service Technology. Juan Corona, Jesus Gonzalez, and Bernardo Sanchez placed third in Chapter Display Team. These students are advised by Michael Rhodes.

In Photography, Grace Hamm placed first for the second year in a row. Alysabeth Andoe, Akeirria Garvin, Axeel Rodriguez, and Madison Herron advance to the state contest in the Photography Exhibit contest (print submission only). Jennifer Cook is their advisor.

Natan Rodriguez placed first in Dental Assisting. His advisor is Brittany Barefield.

William Lindsey, Shalecia George, and Mikalah Edwards won third place in the Forensic Science Team. Their advisor is Deborah Andrews.

All students who placed first advance to the SkillsUSA State Competition April 4-7 in Corpus Christi.