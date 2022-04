PHS – Sports

Paris Boys Soccer: 22-1-1

All District Soccer Awards:

District MVP: Miguel Rivera

Offensive Player of the Year: Joe Ramirez (co)

Midfielder of the year: Jeovanny Avitua (co)

Defensive Player of the Year: Joset Gonzales (co)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jose “Pepe” Rangel

1st team:

Braeden Tabangcora

Esteban Guereca

Paul Torres

Diego Avitua

Garrett Lowry

2nd team:

Andres Melguizo

Ezekiel Hubbard

Noah Allen

Santiago Torres

Juan Gallegos

Academic:

Braeden Tabangcora