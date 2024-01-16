PHS Student Named To TMEA All-State Band

Anderson Bunch, a student at Paris High School, has made his mark on the music world by being named to the TMEA 5A Symphonic All-State Band, 1st chair. Bunch earned this prestigious honor after he placed 1st chair at Area, where he had to compete against students from many different schools around the state. Anderson’s dedication to his craft, coupled with his determination to succeed, is what has set him apart from his peers.

The Paris High School band had two students, Carter Wall and Anderson Bunch, qualify for the area audition after placing 3rd chair French horn and 1st chair trumpet, respectively, in the Regional audition, where they played three pieces that showcased both their technical and musical abilities in their instruments.

Bunch’s talent as a musician has once again shone through as he advanced at the Area Audition, competing against students from all over Northeast Texas. This impressive feat has earned him a spot in the TMEA All-State Band for the third consecutive year, a remarkable achievement that solidifies his position as one of the top musicians in the state. Bunch is one of three band members in the history of the PHS Blue Blazes Band to achieve All-State Band three times.

The TMEA All-State Music Convention will be in San Antonio on February 8 and 11. Bunch will rehearse for three days with some of the best high school musicians in the state before performing a concert in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. You can get more information about specific performance times at https://www.tmea.org/convention/performances/all-state/concerts/.