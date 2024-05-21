PHS Students Celebrate College Decision Day

National College Decision Day, a pivotal moment for high school seniors across the nation, is traditionally observed on the first day of May. However, this year, Paris High School (PHS) took a unique approach by postponing its celebration to host a grand pep rally at the end of May. This event not only marked a significant milestone in its students’ academic journey but also fostered a sense of community and pride among attendees.

During the celebration, students took center stage to announce their future colleges, turning the event into a vibrant showcase of aspirations and achievements. The excitement was further amplified by the presence of Sandra Strom, a former teacher at PHS, who enriched the day with a motivational speech. Drawing from her own life experiences, Strom imparted wisdom and advice, such as pursuing your passion, gaining an attitude of gratitude, and living a purpose-driven life. Strom expressed, “If you find what you truly love to do and pursue your passion, then you will never work a day in your life.”

Adding to the festive atmosphere, a special drawing was held for seniors who had submitted all their necessary paperwork to Mrs. Wilkins, the senior class counselor. Out of these diligent students, Tianya Williams and Preston Cross were the lucky winners of new laptops generously donated by Harrison, Walker, & Harper (HWH). This thoughtful gesture not only rewarded their administrative diligence but also equipped them with essential tools for their upcoming college endeavors. The event exemplified a community’s commitment to supporting its youth and celebrating their academic pursuits, making it a memorable day for all involved.