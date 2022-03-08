cypress basin hospice
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Young Title Company Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

PHS Students Win VFW Voice of Democracy Competition

 

Paris High School students swept the VFW Voice of Democracy competition. Adam Hartman won first place, Davis Green second, and Miranda Morris third. Hartman’s essay advanced to the regional competition, where he placed second and received a $750 scholarship.

Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW’s) premier scholarship program. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is America: Where Do We Go From Here?

All three students are in Sandra Strom’s Advance Placement English IV class.  Strom expressed, “We are so appreciative of our local VFW chapter, whose Voice of Democracy competition allows our students the opportunity to showcase their writing skills and to apply them to a topic that touches on the unique American values that we are all so fortunate to share.”

VFW Post
Commander Amy Burton, Adam
Hartman, VFW Quarter Master
Jack Thomson, and PHS Principal
VFW Post Commander Amy Burton, Adam Hartman, Davis Green, Miranda Morris, VFW Quarter Master, and PHS Principal Chris Vaughn

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     