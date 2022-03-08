PHS Students Win VFW Voice of Democracy Competition

Paris High School students swept the VFW Voice of Democracy competition. Adam Hartman won first place, Davis Green second, and Miranda Morris third. Hartman’s essay advanced to the regional competition, where he placed second and received a $750 scholarship.

Since 1947, the Voice of Democracy has been the Veterans of Foreign Wars’ (VFW’s) premier scholarship program. Students compete by writing and recording an audio essay on an annual patriotic theme. This year’s theme is America: Where Do We Go From Here?

All three students are in Sandra Strom’s Advance Placement English IV class. Strom expressed, “We are so appreciative of our local VFW chapter, whose Voice of Democracy competition allows our students the opportunity to showcase their writing skills and to apply them to a topic that touches on the unique American values that we are all so fortunate to share.”