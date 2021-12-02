PHS Theater Department presents Ken Ludwig’s ‘Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood’

Paris High School’s fall production of Ken Ludwig’s “Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood” opens tonight. All performances will be held at Weger Auditorium on the Paris Junior High campus, and admission is $12 for students and $15 for adults. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“I have been blessed to have phenomenal students.” Director Tim Wood said. “They have all gone above and beyond working on this production. Along with Lindsay McCarter, Paris Junior High theater teacher and choir director, we have seen these students step up and take on lots of responsibilities.”

Cast members include: Preston Clark, Madison Meyer, Johnny Young, Connor Rogers, Anna Lehenbauer, Davis Green, Theodore Hubbard, Brayden Sheppard, Tijahni (TK) McGee, Astrid Acosta, Kealee Bellamy, Isaiah Hampton, Chadlee Harrelson, Maritza Lopez, Avery Moreland, and Isabelle Woodruff.

Tickets can be reserved by contacting director Tim Wood at 903-737-7400 ext. 4678 or email tim.wood@parisisd.net. All tickets can be purchased at the door before showtimes.