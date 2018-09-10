Pick Up Kills Marshall Man

Friday (Sep 7) around 11:50 pm, Troopers responded to a vehicle vs. fatal pedestrian crash on US-59, two miles south of Jefferson in Marion County. Troopers identified the pedestrian as Caleb Allen Smith, 21, of Marshall. Witness said he was previously involved in a traffic crash and was attempting to cross US-59 at the scene. At the same time, a Ford F-150, driven by Rodney Orlando Espinoza, 36, of Carthage, tried to avoid the Smith but was unsuccessful. Judge Lena Pope pronounced Smith dead and he was transported to Haggard Funeral Home in Jefferson.