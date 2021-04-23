Pilgrim’s Pride Sued

The Texarkana Gazette is reporting that the Pilgrim’s Pride chicken processing plan in Mt. Pleasant has been sued in federal court in Texarkana. The suit was filed on behalf of Sybil Elijah and Rayford Brown as representatives of the estates of their spouses who died of COVID 19. The complaint alleges that Pilgrims waited too long to implement measures such as mask wearing, social distancing, on site testing, temperature monitoring and mandating that sick or knowingly exposed employees stay home for a recovery or quarantine period.