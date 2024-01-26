Pilot Identified In Fannin County Plane Crash

State Troopers issued their preliminary report on the crash of a Cessna 172 Wednesday night shortly before 8:30 in Fannin County. It happened in an open field about nine miles northeast of Telephone, TX. The pilot, identified as 23-year-old Timothy James Logan of Stokesdale, North Carolina, was pronounced at the scene. He was the only one on board. The investigation showed the plane stolen from ATP Flight School in Addison. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have taken over the investigation.