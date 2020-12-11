Pineywoods Christmas at Daingerfield State Park December 16th-19th

Enjoy an evening of cheer to remember throughout the year at our 8th annual Christmas in the Park! Come on out to see the park dressed in its holiday best! This year, in order to protect Santa and his elves, the event will be drive-through only. Please stay warm and snuggly in your vehicle as you make your way through the twinkling lights and towering pines. Keep those letters to Santa handy and be sure to drop them in the North Pole mailbox.

Entrance fees will be waived during event hours as our gift to you and your family, but donations are always appreciated! This year’s Christmas in the Park will be December 16th and 17th from 6pm to 9pm and December 18th and 19th from 6pm to 10pm.

Check out our Events page on the Daingerfield State Park website or our Facebook page for more details and upcoming events.