Pittsburg-Camp Chamber

Your Community, Your Chamber

Plans are well underway for this year’s Pioneer Days, scheduled for September 12 – 15. Here is a quick glance of activities:

· Wednesday, Sept. 12 – Peach Queen Coronation

· Thursday, Sept. 13 – Leadership Luncheon

· Friday, Sept. 14 – Hotdogs and homemade ice cream

· Saturday, Sept. 15 – Parade, carnival rides, food, entertainment and more

Of course, even more, activities are in the works including the Tommy Lee Memorial Biker Run, a BBQ Cook-off, a wine tasting, a street dance, children’s activities and a scavenger hunt, to name a few. At this time, we are asking for your input. What would you like to see included in Pioneer Days? It is the community’s event, and we want it to be a great day for all. Send your suggestions and comments to info@pittsburgchamber.com.

Attention Graphic Designers

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is looking to revitalize its image by introducing a new logo that represents the industry and scenery of Pittsburg and Camp County. Would you like to see your design featured for years to come as the image of your local Chamber of Commerce? Then enter your layout in the Pittsburg-Camp County logo design contest! If your design is selected, your artwork will be on all Chamber materials including letterhead, sponsorship pieces and all promotional materials.

There are no age restrictions. However, you should submit only finished, quality pieces. All logo submissions must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 25. If you would like all of the details, please let me know by calling 903-856-3442 or email info@pittsburgchamber.com.

Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce Marquee Guidelines – We are happy to put your upcoming event on our marquee outside of the office, but I do want to make you aware of the general guidelines. Chamber events get priority, followed by Chamber Member events. If additional space is available, we consider non-chamber member events. We ask that you request space on the marquee at least two weeks in advance. The sign will typically update on Monday afternoon.

Lots of exciting events are coming up in the next few weeks! See below for all of the details. As always, if you have an upcoming event, you would like included in a future email, please let me know.

Upcoming Events:

The Pittsburg Rodeo is just around the corner. Come on out to the Rodeo Mother’s Day weekend, May 10-12 for an evening of fun for the entire family. Tickets are $10 for adults and under 12 is $5 each. They are available at the gate. Free night is Thursday, May 10. The Rodeo begins each night at 7:30 p.m.

The Pittsburg ISD junior class is presenting their annual Powderpuff Game on Friday, May 18, from 6:30-8:30 at the High School Stadium. The Powderpuff Game is a yearly game planned by the junior class each year and is a football game between girls from junior and senior classes, with funds going to the junior class’s expenses for their senior year, such as prom, project graduation, etc. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for students.

Cub Scout Pack 6210 invites you to attend a Mother-Son Dance on Saturday, May 5 from 7 – 9 p.m. The cost is $5 per person, and the event is for boys, pre-K to 6th-grade, and their mother’s. The location is Aubrey Pilgrim Heritage Center, 402 Broach Street.