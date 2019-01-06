Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to Welcome a new member, Alpha Auto Glass to its new location in Pittsburg (2540 US Highway 271 North). Chamber Board members, city and county officials, and many family and friends were on hand to help celebrate the grand opening. Pictured in the center of the photo are owners Erika and Christian Jaime and their children Paul, Jeremiah, Landon and Alex. Alpha Auto Glass specializes in chip & leak repair, windshield replacement, foreign and domestic glass/parts, window regulators, side mirror replacement, sunroofs, semi-trucks, motor homes, and window tinting. Call them today – 903.405-2877.

Chamber Banquet and Awards Ceremony

Six awards are presented each year at the Chamber banquet – Man and Woman of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Business of the Year, Educator of the Year and an Agricultural Award. At this time we are asking for nominations for each of these awards. There are so many worthy individuals and businesses in our community. Below are the nomination criteria for each category. To nominate an individual or company for an award, please send an email to info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. The nomination should include the name, address and phone number of the nominee, as well as a list of their accomplishments. Nomination forms should be sent back to the Chamber of Commerce office no later than Wednesday, January 8. An impartial judging committee will review all nominations. If you have any questions, please call the Chamber office at 903.856.3442.

Volunteer-of-the-Year Award – The criteria for the Volunteer-of-the-Year Award are as follows:

Does not have to be a member of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce;

Not limited to an individual – This can be a committee or group;

Must have made a significant contribution to the prosperity of Pittsburg and Camp County preceding and during the Chamber of Commerce fiscal year;

Community endeavors may include, civic projects, expansion of their or other industries in Camp County, work while serving in governmental services such as city, county, state, public school, etc. (either elected or appointed positions), youth programs, church work, service clubs, veteran organizations, etc.

Dr. P.A. Reitz Memorial, Man-of-the-Year Award – The criteria for the Man-of-the-Year Award are as follows:

Must be a member (or spouse of) in good standing of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce;

Must have contributed to the prosperity of Camp County preceding and during the Chamber of Commerce year;

Community endeavors may include, civic projects, expansion of their or other industries in Camp County, work while serving in governmental services such as city, county, state, public school, etc. (either elected or appointed positions), youth programs, church work, service clubs, veteran organizations, etc.;

Particular attention will be on their participation (on a continuous basis) in the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

Aubrey E. Pilgrim Memorial, Agricultural Award – The criteria for the Aubrey E. Pilgrim Memorial Award are as follows:

Does not have to be a member of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce;

Does not have to be a member of an agriculturally related group;

Not limited to an individual – This can be a committee or group;

Must have made a significant contribution to agricultural, ranching, forestry or related activities in Camp County preceding and during the Chamber of Commerce fiscal year;

The Agricultural endeavors can include, promotion of agrarian business or industry in Camp County, youth programs with agricultural emphasis;

Leadership or involvement in an agricultural related project or committee.

Business-of-the-Year Award – The criteria for the Business-of-the-Year Award are as follows:

Must be a past or present member in good standing of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce;

Must have been in business for at least one full year;

Must have contributed to the prosperity of Camp County preceding and during the Chamber of Commerce year.

Drucilla Pruett Memorial, Woman-of-the-Year Award – The criteria for the Drucilla Pruett Memorial Award are as follows:

Must be a member (or spouse of) in good standing of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce;

Must have contributed to the prosperity of Camp County preceding and during the Chamber of Commerce year;

Community endeavors may include, civic projects, expansion of their or other industries in Camp County, work while serving in governmental services such as city, county, state, public school, etc. (either elected or appointed positions), youth programs, church work, service clubs, veteran organizations, etc.;

Particular attention will be on their participation (on a continuous basis) in the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

Educator-of-the-Year Award – The criteria for Education Award are as follows:

Does not have to be a member of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce;

Limited to an individual;

Must have made significant contributions to the education and welfare of Camp County students;

Must be respected in the school system by students and peers;

Must show leadership and involvement within the schools.

Chamber Member News:

Upcoming Events:

It’s time for a flashback to the 1960s as Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone comes to the stage of the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College. The concert will be Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.whatleycenter.com. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. While tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.whatleycenter.com, the Whatley Center box office will be closed December 24 through January 4 for holiday break.