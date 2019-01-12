Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Your Community, Your Chamber

“Your Community, Your Chamber” is the new tagline for the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce. Why a new slogan? We felt it was important for Chamber members to know our real purpose to support our community through tourism and economic development. We are here to showcase Pittsburg and Camp County for its unique characteristics. While Camp County is the fourth smallest county in the state of Texas, it is a vibrant and thriving community with much to offer residents and visitors alike.

Your Chamber at work – highlights from 2018:

· An unprecedented 45 new members joined the Chamber throughout the year, bringing our membership to nearly 200.

· When the Chamber learned of the cancelations of the 2018 fireworks show, board members jumped into action to secure donations to “save the fireworks.” This year’s Tri-County Independence Day Celebration was a spectacular show! Plans are already underway for 2019.

· This year’s Peach Queen Coronation and Pioneer Days Festival were the best to date, drawing thousands of visitors to our community, enhancing Camp County’s economic development.

· The Chamber reached out to five other communities along Highway 11 to establish the new Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails, a three-day, 80-mile yard sale and flea market which will be held twice a year in April and October.

· After a nearly decade hiatus, the Chamber sponsored the Circus Saurus in October, treating hundreds of children and their families to an incredible evening of excitement and entertainment.

We have scheduled new events for 2019 including a Hot Links Festival as well as Pittsburg’s Countdown to Christmas, a month-long Shop Local celebration from Thanksgiving weekend through Christmas. We are also working with the City of Pittsburg to develop monthly special events to encourage people to “Shop Local, Shop Pittsburg.”

We want to thank you for being a vital part of our community and for supporting YOUR Chamber. And 2019 is sure to be another excellent year for our community. If you have any questions or comments regarding Chamber initiatives planned for this year, we would love to hear from you. Please give us a call at 903.856.3442. And of course, if your business has not yet joined the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce, we encourage you to do so today!

Upcoming Events:

