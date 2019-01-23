Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2019 Chamber Board. The Board will be voted on at the Chamber Banquet on January 31.

Pictured L to R (front row) – Josh Cato (Cypress Bank), Kim Daily, Treasurer (individual), Golden Murphy, Vice President (Murphy’s Kitchen), James Wallace, President (Wallace Law Firm), Josie Henderson (AEP/SWEPCO)

L to R (back row) – Matt Wallace (Southern Wind Manor Assisted Living), Marci Parker (Guaranty Bank & Trust), Lance Lacefield (Pilgrim’s), Holly McGraw (On Top Dezignz), Kristin Aldridge (Anvil Brewing), Vivian Kelly (Douglass Alumni Association), Sabin Warrick (Sausage Warehouse), Alethea Smerdon (God’s Closet), Sandy Thompson (individual), Brandon Langford (UT Health Pittsburg), Terry Colvin (Colvin and Associates), Bryan Friesth (East Texas Broadcasting)

Pictures L to R – Carolyn Franks (NTCC Whatley Center), Ronda Burns (Pilgrim Bank) and Tammy Heckenberg (Nutrien Ag Solutions)

The Chamber is pleased to Welcome Knox Shooting Academy as its newest member!

Knox Shooting Academy specializes in NRA Learn to Shoot classes as well as Texas License to Carry. For more information, visit www.knoxshooting.com.

Chamber Banquet – January 31

This year’s Chamber Banquet is lining up to be the best yet. We will once again honor award winners in the categories of Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Business of the Year, Educator of the Year, Volunteer of the Year and Agriculture of the Year. The evening will also include a silent and live auction, as well as a delicious meal, catered by Southern Wind Assisted Living.

New this year – `Stop by our “World Destinations” photo booth for a fun memento from the evening and be sure to take part in “Bling and Bubbles”, for your chance to win a beautiful piece of jewelry.

A free Business to Business Marketing opportunity will also be available. This year, each guest will receive a folder which will include the 2019 Chamber directory, as well as other Chamber materials. It will also include flyers and postcards from local businesses. To promote your business to hundreds of leaders in our community, please deliver 320 pieces of promotional material to the Chamber office (202 Jefferson Street) no later than Friday, January 25. If you should have questions, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442.

Banquet sponsored by Pilgrim’s and Sanitation Solutions

Upcoming Chamber Events – Mark Your Calendar!

Other Upcoming Events:

