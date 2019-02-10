Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

The Chamber Banquet and Awards Ceremony held last Thursday was a great success. Thank you to Pilgrim’s and Sanitation Solutions for sponsoring the event. We would also like to thank the staff of Southern Wind Manor Assisted Living for catering the event. We also appreciate the many businesses and individuals who purchased tables, participated in our Bling & Bubbles event and bid on the silent and live auction items. Proceeds from the event will help to support economic development in Pittsburg and Camp County.

Below are highlights from the evening.

This year’s Dr. P.A. Reitz Memorial Man of the Year Award was presented to Jim Bob Smith, owner of Smith Furniture and Appliances. Pictured L to R: Chamber Vice President Golden Murphy, Jim Bob Smith and Pastor Patrick Lloyd (last year’s recipient of this prestigious award). (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

We are pleased to announce that Kathy Carpenter was named this year’s Drucilla Pruett Memorial Woman of the Year! Pictured L to R: Chamber Vice President Golden Murphy, Kathy Carpenter, and Ann Waldrep (last year’s recipient). (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

Rustville Essentials’ Soap Shop was recognized as this year’s Business of the Year. Board members and community leaders joined owner Shelby Rust to congratulate her on her well-deserved award.

Rhonda Sawyer, a volunteer for Camp County Christmas for Kids (last year’s recipient), presents this year’s Volunteer of the Year Award to the Steering Committee of Pittsburg by Candlelight. Pictured L to R: Christine Jackson, Clint Hardeman (City Manager), Kathy McCullough, Melanie Bass, Terre Wallis (chair), Linda O’Quinn and Ronda Sawyer. (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

Katrina Dodson (last year’s recipient) presents Coach Brad Baca with this year’s Educator of the Year Award. (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

Vice President Golden Murphy presents the Aubrey E. Pilgrim Memorial Agricultural Award to Bill and Julie Gilbert. (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

Executive Director, Christine Jackson, recognizes Tony Herrera and Carrie Thomas, owners of Texas Rust Remodeling, with the President’s Eagle Award. (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

Board Member Matt Wallace (right) recognizes Bryan Jackson, store manager of Pittsburg Brookshire’s, as the Humanitarian of the Year. (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

Vice President Golden Murphy (right) recognizes outgoing Board Member, Thom Leonard. (Photo compliments of Ellis Knox, Pittsburg Gazette)

The 2018 Pioneer Days Peach Queen Court was awarded scholarships for the extraordinary fundraising efforts. The girls raised over $28,000 to support tourism and economic development in Pittsburg. Queen Makenzie Edwards was awarded a $1,500, and members of the court will each receive a $500 scholarship. Pictured L to R: Lessly Garza (sponsored by the Rotary Club), Queen Makenzie Edwards, sponsored by the Lions Club), Ky’Auna Jones (sponsored by NAACP), Kyleigh Heffner (sponsored by Efurd Orchards), Emily Calderon (sponsored by the Kiwanis Club), Kortnie Griffin (sponsored by the Pittsburg Rodeo Association) and Maliyah Jackson (sponsored by the Douglass Alumni Association).

Executive Director, Christine Jackson, presents the staff of the Pittsburg Gazette with the Executive Director’s Choice Award. Pictured L to R: Christine Jackson, Ellis Knox, Keilani Cheeck, Lynda Stringer and Chelsey Elrod (Photo compliments of Sonja Roberts-Woods, Tri-County Press)

Chamber of Commerce Awards Money to Carla Hartson

The Chamber was pleased to present Carla Hartson, a nurse for Purple Hearts Home Health, with a check for $705, the proceeds raised during the Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cookoff. The Chamber Senior Services Committee held the fundraiser in October 2018 to support a local woman diagnosed with breast cancer. We patiently waited to find a deserving recipient. Carla, who begins her treatments today, was brought to tears by the generosity of the community.

Chamber of Commerce Chili Cook-Off

Do you make great chili? Prove it! Join us for the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce Annual Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, February 23. Prizes will be awarded!

Member News:

The Chamber would like to welcome our new members!

Danna and the Buffalo Girls

Our Special Touch Café & Bakery

Sandy Thompson

Scrubbies Wash USA

Upcoming Events:

Pittsburg ISD Band Boosters

Chicken Spaghetti Supper

February 26 – 5:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Fulton Street Cafetorium

$8.00 per person

The Official Blues Brothers Revue is coming to the Whatley Center at Northeast Texas Community College on Monday, Feb. 11. There have been many imitators, but there is only one duo in North America sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi to don the official hat and sunglasses and walk in the legendary footsteps of Jake and Elwood Blues. Discovered in Las Vegas, performers Wayne Catania and Kieron Lafferty capture the infectious humor and unbridled spirit of the Blues Brothers like no one since John Belushi, and Dan Aykroyd walked the stage. The show is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students. This event is included in season ticket packages. Order tickets online at www.whatleycenter.com or call the box office at 903-434-8181.