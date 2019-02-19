Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

Please make plans to join us tomorrow evening for our first Chamber Business After Hours Mixer! It is an excellent opportunity to network with fellow business professionals.

Wow! A lot is going on this coming weekend. Enjoy fishing with your children, then stop by Anvil Brewing and enjoy a bowl of chili. End your day at the Cub Scout’s Blue and Gold Fiesta Dinner. Enjoy tacos and buy a delicious dessert to take home and enjoy throughout the week.

Michael and Michelle Goodman, owners of Pain or Pleasure Tattoo Shop & Boutique, welcomed friends, Chamber Board members, and City and County officials to their new location, 2574 US Highway 271 North.