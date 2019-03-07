Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

The past few weeks at the Chamber office have been incredibly busy, as will be the weeks to come. We are pleased to announce that we have three events scheduled for April. Please mark your calendar and make plans to attend.

April 6 – Highway 271 Progressive Car Cruise (see below for more information)

April 11 – 13 – Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails ~ an 80-mile yard sale and flea market that stretches from Linden to Sulphur Springs (See flyer below for more information. To include your home or business on the trail, please call the Chamber to register – 903.856.3442)

April 27 – Pittsburg’s Annual Hot Link Festival (downtown Pittsburg – 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) It will be a fantastic festival, sure to draw thousands to Pittsburg. We are currently recruiting cook teams and cultural diversity teams. (Contact Sabin Warrick at 903.946.0407 or bigkahuna722@aol.com for more details.)

In addition to these upcoming events, the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber is also currently recruiting 2019 Peach Queen Candidates (see below for more information). So, believe it or not, we are also already making plans for this year’s July 4 Tri-County Independence Day Blast. Moreover, what a blast it will be! We’ll have a full afternoon and evening of activities for the whole family, including a carnival, games, a fireman’s splash pad, a children’s parade, food and more. However, to ensure the success of this year’s event, we’re once again asking for the support of the community. Last year’s outstanding fireworks show cost $15,000, so support from local businesses and organizations is crucial. Please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com today to confirm your support. Promotional materials will recognize all sponsors.

A big congrats to all of our 2019 Chili Cook-Off Winners!

“Hoppy Camper Chili” by Texas Rust Remodeling – Peoples Choice Award

Steak: Make America Great Again Chili

Beans: Gwen Gamel with Granna’s Farmhouse Chili

Meat: Josh Cato of Cypress Bank with Three Tree Chili

Our Special Touch Cafe & Bakery

The Chamber is pleased to welcome Niki King, owner of Our Special Touch Cafe & Bakery as one of its newest members. Niki and her family, husband Kris and children Caleb and Avanleigh, join Chamber Board members, City and County Officials and many friends and family, for a ribbon cutting. Our Special Touch Cafe & Bakery, located at 109 Jefferson Street, is open Monday – Friday from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and features homemade quiche, sandwiches and delicious desserts including pies, cakes, and cookies.

Join us: Camp County Dental Ribbon Cutting

113 ML King Jr. Avenue

Thursday, March 7 at noon

Pioneer Days Peach Queen Contest Overview

The Pioneer Days Peach Queen Committee is pleased to announce that we are now accepting applications for the 2019 Peach Queen Court. We will once again be selecting seven young ladies to represent organizations and businesses in our community.

Qualifications for candidates include:

Must be a young lady at least 16 years old on the date of the pageant and,

Be a senior in school for the fall term of the year to be crowned and,

Must be a student enrolled in public, private or home school.

Must be:

a resident of Camp County for at least 90 days before being crowned or,

enrolled in an educational facility located in Camp County or,

permanently reside in the household of a parent or guardian that is a resident of Camp County for at least 90 days before being crowned or,

a child whose parent is a member of a Camp County service club; Camp County church; Camp County youth organization; or other Camp County organization, even if parents reside outside Camp County or,

the child of a parent who owns a business in Camp County or an employee of a company in Camp County and an active member in good standing with a non-profit organization located in Camp County.

The seven selected candidates will be declared the 2019 Peach Queen Court. Members of the court will have a nine-week time frame (April 24 – June 25) to raise money to support the tourism and economic development efforts of the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce. (Please note that sponsoring organizations/businesses are expected to assist candidates financially. Also, the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce will provide you with numerous fundraising opportunities.) On June 25, a reception will be held to declare the 2019 Peach Queen. The 2019 Peach Queen crown goes to the candidate who raises the most money. The other six candidates will be named members of the Queen’s Court.

The Peach Queen Committee is pleased to announce that in appreciation for their fundraising efforts, each girl will receive a scholarship to assist with her higher education. In 2018, the Queen received a $1,500 scholarship, and each member of the court received $500. The committee awarded a total of $4,500 in scholarships in 2018.

As a member of the Peach Queen Court, contestants will be a participant of the Peach Queen Coronation on Wednesday, September 18. The Pioneer Days Parade on Saturday, September 21 will feature them. Participation in both of these events is mandatory.

If you know of a possible candidate, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442 to request a Peach Queen Packet.

Upcoming Chamber Events:

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that we’ve added a new event to our calendar, Pittsburg’s Annual Hot Links Festival. This event, chaired by Sabin Warrick, the owner of Sausage Warehouse and a fourth generation hot links producer, established the fact to pay homage to the history of this delicious sausage link, referred to by some as the caviar of East Texas. The Hot Links Festival, to be held in historic downtown Pittsburg, will take place on Saturday, April 27. The festival includes hot links cooking competition, cultural food tastings, vendors, a midway packed with games for the kids, and a full schedule of local entertainment.

This fun-filled day, which we anticipate will draw thousands of visitors from East Texas and the surrounding area, will provide an excellent shopping opportunity for attendees. At this time we invite you to secure your booth space for the event. Please note that we are not accepting additional food vendors/food trucks at this time unless they offer ethnic dishes.

Vendor set up will be held from 7:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. Festival volunteers will be on site during this time to assist you in locating your booth. All booths must be set up, and vehicles must be off the streets by 10:00 a.m. Vendor booths must be completely removed from the vendor area no later than 6:00 p.m. Vendors may NOT begin breaking down displays until 4:00 p.m.

Booth Fee – $50.00

Electrical:

Fees for electricity are $10 for each outlet.

Water:

Fees for water are $10 (for each outlet).

Booth space is limited and fills quickly. To request a vendor application, please contact the Chamber office at 903.856.3442 or email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. We look forward to having you at the first Pittsburg Hot Links Festival!

Pittsburg’s Annual Hot Link Festival sponsored by Century 21 Premier Group

The Doo Wop Project will perform at the Whatley Center for the Arts at Northeast Texas Community College on Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $10 for students and include season ticket packages. Kaye and J.T. Brison are sponsors 0f the show. The Doo Wop Project is street corner singing for a whole new generation. Their show begins at the beginning, tracing the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. The level of talent, artistry, and ability to entertain is off the charts with this show. It’s an evening of pure energy and magic. Tickets are available online at whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181.

Country Unplugged with Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie is coming to the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts at Northeast Texas Community College on Friday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. Texas Heritage National Bank is sponsoring the show, and all seats are $35. Veteran ‘90s chart-toppers Mark Chesnutt and Joe Diffie will play their hits, and maybe even a few covers, in an intimate, acoustic style performance. Chesnutt, fresh off his new album titled Tradition Lives, said his fans should know what to expect, and it certainly won’t be any of the new pop, hip-hop country that dominates today’s airwaves. Expect to hear your favorites! Tickets are available online at whatleycenter.com or by calling the box office at 903-434-8181.