Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

Wow, what an incredible day we had on Saturday at the inaugural Pittsburg Hot Link Festival. The weather was perfect, the food was fantastic, and the crowd was beyond our expectation. Over 700 people purchased armbands to enjoy the tastings, and hundreds of others came out to enjoy the entertainment, a midway of games for the kids, and vendors.

I would like to thank each and every one of you who helped make the day possible. We thank our major sponsors – Century 21 Premier Group, Load Trail, Pittsburg Hot Links, Pilgrims, and UT Health Pittsburg, our media sponsors, East Texas Broadcasting and the Pittsburg Gazette, as well as our lower level sponsors. The Festival would not have been possible without the dozens of volunteers were on hand to help ensure the success of the event. And of course, huge thanks go out to Sabin Warrick. Sabin’s goal was to honor the culture and heritage of Hot Links, and he did just that. His new nickname… “Mr. Hot Link.”

Mark your calendar now for the last Saturday of April 2020 – the date of the second annual Pittsburg Hot Link Festival. If you weren’t able to attend the Festival, we want to be sure you see some of the highlights of the day, including the ice sculpture Sabin had commissioned for the event.

Hot Link Festival Cook-off Winners

Winners are chosen by three guest chefs

(The five first-place winners chosen by the guest chefs received $300 in addition to a plaque.)

Hot Link Competition – Main Dish

1st place – Sabin Smith

2nd place – Law & Order (Shawn Kennington)

3rd place – Racks Ribs

Sausage Competition – Main Dish

1st place – Detroit Processing

2nd place – Anvil Brewing

3rd place – Brookshire’s Grocery

Side Dish

1st place – Law & Order (Shawn Kennington)

2nd place – Anvil Brewing

3rd place – Detroit Processing

Cultural Diversity – Main Dish

1st place – Woodmen Life

2nd place – Jose Altamiro

3rd place – Alanah Komorowski

Cultural Diversity – Side Dish

1st place – Woodmen Life

2nd place – Alanah Komorowski

3rd place – Jose Altamiro

People Choice Awards

Hot Link Competition – Main Dish – Law & Order (Shawn Kennington)

Sausage Competition – Main Dish – Anvil Brewing

Side Dish – Anvil Brewing

Cultural Diversity – Main Dish – Woodmen Life

Cultural Diversity –Side Dish – Woodmen Life

Cultural Diversity – Entertainment – Woodmen Life (Dulcimer Group)

Cultural Diversity – Costumes – Ballet Folklorico Alma y Tradicion

Chamber Kicks off the 2019 Pioneer Days Peach Queen Competition

This year, seven young ladies from Pittsburg High School will compete for the title of Peach Queen. The contestants and their sponsoring organizations include Ki’Anna Blackwell (sponsored by Douglass Alumni), Karrigan Brown (sponsored by Woodmen Life), Marandy Burrow (sponsored by the Kiwanis Club), Haley Efurd (sponsored by Pittsburg Rodeo Association), Tori Gerig (sponsored by Efurd Orchards), Katy Osthoff (sponsored by UT Health Pittsburg), and Sadie Waldrep (sponsored by the Lions Club). The Peach Queen competition runs from April 24 – June 25. During that time, these young ladies will be raising money on behalf of the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber has provided them several fundraising opportunities including ticket sales to the Peach Queen Coronation, the Pioneer Days Leadership Luncheon, and the BBQ Cook-Off, as well as raffle tickets for a Chromebook computer. Contestants will also be selling ads for the Pioneer Days Festival Guide.

Thank you in advance for supporting the candidates in their fundraising efforts. This year’s winner, the young lady who raises the most money, will be announced on June 25. Last year’s Peach Queen Court raised over $28,000 to help support Chamber initiatives, which in turn support economic development and tourism in Pittsburg and Camp County. Each of our seven candidates has great ambition and enthusiasm and are determined that THEY will be named the 2019 Peach Queen. As a thank you for their fundraising efforts, the Chamber will present the contestants with scholarships – $1,500 for the queen and $500 for the six members of the court.

Meet this year’s Peach Queen Contestants

Ki’Anna Marie Blackwell

Miss Ki’Anna Marie Blackwell is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Douglas Alumni Association. Ki’Anna participates in Varsity volleyball; basketball; track; softball; Student Council for four years; National Honor Society; and band. She has been on the A-B Honor Roll for four years; and a member of the Academic All-District Basketball. Her future goal is to attend The University of Texas-Arlington and pursue a career in the medical field. Ki’Anna is the daughter of Jaime and Kerri Blackwell. Her grandparents are William Yater of Windber, PA, and Judy and Douglas Blackwell, IL.

Karrigan Rose Brown

Miss Karrigan Rose Brown is a 16-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Woodmen of the World Life Insurance who participates in band, choir, theater, varsity choir, National Honor Society and athletics. Her recognitions include Outstanding Bandsman, Outstanding Musician; State Solo and Ensemble for three consecutive years; A-B Honor Roll; President of Varsity Choir and Section Leader of Percussion. Her future goal is to attend college and pursue a career in the medical field. She is the daughter of Amy and Michael Davidson. Her grandparents are David and Shawn Snyder of Longview and Nikki Jones of Coolidge, Texas and Ed Davidson of Houston.

Marandy Elizabeth Burrow

Miss Marandy Elizabeth Burrow is a 16-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Pittsburg Kiwanis Club. Marandy is active in DECA and serves as Texas DECA Vice-President, District 6 President and Vice-President, three-year Pittsburg DECA officer. She has served on Student Council and holding title as Student Body Treasurer and Class Parliamentarian, and is SMILE Committee Leader. She is active in the band as Squad leader and majorette. Special Awards include Majorette State and Solo Ensemble four-time qualifier; Band State Solo and Ensemble qualifier; holds a slot in the top ten percent of her class; three-time District DECA winner; three-time State DECA Competitor and Finalist; and International DECA Qualifier. Marandy’s future plans include attending Texas Christian University and working toward a degree to work in the field of International Business. She is the daughter of Dr. Rodney and Makala Burrow. Her grandparents are Barbara and Virgil Stanford of Pittsburg.

Haley Marie Efurd

Miss Haley Marie Efurd is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Pittsburg Rodeo Association. Haley is active in Varsity Cross Country; Student Council; Cheerleader; Track; Class Representative and First Baptist Youth. Haley has been in the Homecoming Court for three years; Student Council for three years; Class Secretary and Representative for three years, and is a member of National Honor Society. Her future plan is to attend college and pursue a degree in Physical Therapy. Her parents are Jeff and Keri Efurd of Pittsburg. Grandparents are Barbara Efurd of Pittsburg and the late W.T. Efurd, and, Jean Kirby of Mt. Pleasant, and the late Thurman Kirby.

Victoria (Tori) Ann Gerig

Miss Victoria Ann Gerig, who is affectionately known as “Tori,” is a 16-year-old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Efurd Orchard. Tori is active in Varsity Softball; DECA; Dance and is CPR certified. She is on the A Honor Roll. She plans to attend Texas Tech University and pursue a career in the medical field, studying to earn a degree as a Physician’s Assistant. Tori is the daughter of Detria and Wade Gerig. She is the granddaughter of Shirley and Robert Askew, and Rhonda and Phillip Gerig, all of Pittsburg.

Katy Lynn Osthoff

Miss Katy Lynn Osthoff is a 17-year-old junior at Pittsburg Hill High School, sponsored by UT Health-Pittsburg. Katy is active in Pittsburg Pitt Band-four years; Athletics for four years; Student Council for four years; Theater-three years; Science UIL-three years. She has been awarded Bandsman of the Year; ranks in the top ten percent of her class; A Honor Roll for four years; Head Technician in Theater; and Head of Front Ensemble. Her future plan is to work as a Historian by earning a PH.D. in American History. Katy is the daughter of Clint and Kathy Osthoff. She is the grand-daughter of Chris and Judy Osthoff, and, Leroy and Mary Spyder, all of Pittsburg.

Sadie Lynn Waldrep

Miss Sadie Lynn Waldrep is a 16 years old junior at Pittsburg High School, sponsored by Pittsburg Lions Club. Sadie is in the top ten percent of her class; a member of National Honor Society; Varsity Cross Country; Varsity Basketball; Varsity Track; Varsity Soccer; Varsity Cheerleader and Varsity Softball. Special awards and recognitions include All American Cheerleader for four years; District Champion in Cross Country; Regional Qualifier in Track for three events; All ‘A’ Honor Roll; 1st Team All-District Softball; Honorable Mention Volleyball-All District. Her future plans are to attend college on a Cross Country or Track Scholarship and pursue a degree in Dentistry. She is the daughter of Terry and Ann Waldrep. Grandparents are Ina Lou Waldrep of Pittsburg and the late Jerry Waldrep, and, Venita Smith of Pittsburg and the late Ples Turner Smith.

Photo: Front Row – Makenzie Edwards (reigning Queen, sponsored by the Lions Club)

Second Row (L to R): Karrigan Brown (sponsored by Woodmen Life), Ki’Anna Blackwell (sponsored by Douglass Alumni), Katy Osthoff (sponsored by U.T. Health Pittsburg), Tori Gerig (sponsored by Efurd Orchards), Marandy Burrow (sponsored by the Kiwanis Club), Sadie Waldrep (sponsored by the Lions Club), Haley Efurd (sponsored by Pittsburg Rodeo Association)

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome the East Texas 100 Club as its newest member. The East Texas 100 Club provides financial support to the dependents of law enforcement officers who are killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty in 20 counties in East Texas. The Club also provides equipment and educational opportunities for law enforcement that cannot be secured through budgeted governmental funds. B Gooding, Cypress Bank, and Bob Wallis are members of the East Texas 100 Club Board of Directors. Visit www.easttexas100club.org/give to learn more or make a donation.

Join us for a ribbon cutting at Discount Tire and Brake (202 N. Greer Blvd.) on Thursday (May 9) from 10:30 – 11:00. Meet new owners Brandon and Cassy Karnes and enter to win a drawing for a $100 gift certificate to use towards your next set of tires!

