Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Discount Tire & Brake Ribbon Cutting

Cassy and Braden Karnes cut the ribbons at a dual ribbon cutting and grand opening Thursday, May 9, with the Pittsburg-Camp County and Mount Pleasant-Titus County Chambers of Commerce. The Karnes’ are the new owners of Discount Tire & Brake at 202 N. Greer Blvd. in Pittsburg. Members of both chambers, Officials from both cities, including Pittsburg Mayor-Elect David Abernathy, Camp County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Clark, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement Dr. Jonathan McCullough, Pittsburg Chamber Executive Director Christine Jackson, and Mount Pleasant Chamber President and CEO Katie Stedman are pictured showing their support. Cassy Karnes serves on the board of directors of the Mount Pleasant Chamber. Braden Karnes worked for the former owner before the Pittsburg natives purchased the business in January 2019. Gazette photo/LYNDA STRINGER

Please join us in celebrating the grand opening of Paradise, tomorrow (May 11) from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm. The Chamber will host a ribbon cutting at 1:00 pm. Paradise is located at 2516 US Hight 271. New owners Sonya and Ronnie Barker have spent the past several months remodeling the business which will feature landscaping plants and supplies, as well as a flower shop.

Plans are already well underway for the 2019 Tri-County Independence Day Blast. The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is once again honored to serve as the sponsoring organization of this event which draws thousands to our community. It’s an evening enjoyed by children of all ages – from preschool age children to teens, to parents and grandparents.

Generations come together to enjoy an evening of entertainment culminating in a spectacular fireworks show. Last year’s event featured a children’s parade, a firefighters splash pad, food, and of course, parachute bingo. This year we are pleased to announce that we are adding a carnival with rides and games for the kids. We’ll also have several concession stands and food trucks. Make plans now to bring the entire family out mid-afternoon to enjoy a full range of activities before the fireworks light up the night sky.

Last year’s fireworks show was absolutely spectacular, and this year we are striving for an even more elaborate display. The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is committed to carrying on this beautiful, family-friendly tradition but we cannot do so without your help! A minimum of $15,000 is needed to fund our Fourth of July Celebration. Can we count on your business to support this event? As a sponsor, you will receive kudos from the community as a business committed to the residents of Pittsburg, Camp County, and the surrounding area.

Below is an overview of sponsorship levels. Please indicate your chosen sponsorship level and send your donation to the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce (202 Jefferson, Pittsburg, TX 75686).

Thank you again for supporting the 2019 Tri-County Independence Day Blast. If you should have any questions, please call the Chamber at 903-856-3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

