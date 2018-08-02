Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

We invite you to shop one of Pittsburg’s newest businesses, Southern Blossom Boutique. Today, August 2nd, everything in the store is 20% off!

SNEAK PEAK!

Pioneer Days are just around the corner and this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. We’ve added several new events such as a Car Show, a street dance, a peach dessert contest and the “Gamester’s Paradise” Bus, just to name a few. Below is a list of this year’s scheduled events. Make plans now to attend all that we have planned for September 12 – 15

Wednesday, September 12

7 pm Peach Queen Coronation, HS Auditorium

Thursday, September 13

12 pm Leadership Luncheon, First Baptist

6 pm – 10 pm Carnival (armband specials)

Friday, September 14

10 am – 5 pm Sidewalk Sale, downtown merchants

9 am – 1 pm Health Fair, First Baptist

11 am – 1 pm Hot Dogs & Homemade Ice Cream

6 pm – 10 pm Carnival (armband specials)

6 pm – 10 pm Gamester’s Paradise

7:30 pm Street Dance, Anvil Brewing

(Tommy Luke and Joe Savage)

Saturday, September 15

8 am – 5 pm Vendors open

8 am – 5 pm Gamester’s Paradise

8:30 – 10 am Registration for Tommy Lee Memorial Biker Run, NTCC Hanson-Sewell Center

9:30 am – 1 pm Classic Car Show, Capital One parking lot

9 am Parade lineup begins, old football field

10 am Parade begins

10 am – 3 pm Livestock Show, PHS Ag Building

10 am – 10 pm Carnival

10 am – 4 pm Tours at Depot and Farmstead Museum

11 am – 4 pm Live Entertainment, Pendergrass Park

11 am – 8 pm Live Entertainment, Pioneer Plaza

11 am – 1 pm BBQ Cook-off, Patterson Furniture Store lot

11 am – 1 pm Family Fun Games – Courthouse Lawn

12 pm Chicken Scratch Bingo, under the red light

7:30 pm Bulls & Broncos – Rodeo Arena

9:30 pm Darrin Morris Band – Rodeo Arena

8:00 pm Live entertainment – Anvil Brewing

(Aaron Copeland and Luke Laparde)

Pioneer Day Parade

Now is the time to register your group for the Pioneer Days Parade.

Please complete the registration form below and return it to the Chamber office at your earliest convenience.

Upcoming Events:

Do you have an upcoming event you would like featured in the weekly newsletter or our Facebook page (Pittsburg Chamber)? Please email your information to info@pittsburgchamber.com or call Facebook Administrator Tammy Heckenberg at 903-434-2565.

Area churches are hosting a City Wide Revival on Saturday, August 11 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Templo Maranata A/D. Join us for a wonderful day of Music, food, and fellowship. For more information, please call Joel at 903-578-1348.

Bethel Christian Academy is now enrolling students K3 – 12. Please call 903-856-5650 for more information.

This year the City of Pittsburg is hosting a new event, “Pittsburg by Candlelight”. It is a walking tour of three homes The Heath Home, the Abernathy House and the Holman House, as well as the farmstead museum and the Methodist Church. The event will be on December 8 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. The City is anticipating several hundred people participating in the tour.

At this time, the Pittsburg by Candlelight planning committee is recruiting volunteers to work the night of the event. Volunteers who work the event get to take the tour of the homes the Thursday night prior for free (so they won’t miss out by working).

We need people to be at a tent outside each home and check in each guest (stamp their tour book).

People to help inside the homes answer questions about the house – will give info about the house – can go ahead of time and work with the owner to learn about the house

People inside homes/museum to help serve light refreshments

If you are unable to volunteer the night of the event, volunteers will be needed ahead of time to help decorate the homes.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Niecy Baum at 903-856-3621.

The camping grounds at Bob Sandlin State Park will be closed July 9 through Labor Day so that staff can make needed repairs. The rest of the Park will remain open so you will still have access to the boat ramp, playground, fishing pier, and pavilions. For more information, please contact the Park at 903-572-5531.

Bob Sandlin State Park is offering “Reading with a Ranger” on Thursday’s at 10:00 a.m. in their day use area. This is a free event for children 12 and under and runs through August 23.

WINNSBORO CENTER FOR THE ARTS IS PLEASED TO PRESENT THE FOLLOWING UPCOMING EVENTS:

CARRIE ELKIN & DANNY SCHMIDT ON THE BOWERY STAGE

Saturday, August 11 – 7:30 p.m.



DANNY SCHMIDT Named to the Chicago Tribune’s “50 Most Significant Songwriters in the Last 50 Years,” Austin, TX-based singer/songwriter Danny Schmidt has been rapidly ascending from underground cult hero status to being recognized as an artist of generational significance.

CARRIE ELKIN has emerged as one of the defining new voices in the world of Texas singer-songwriters, being celebrated by Texas Music Magazine as one of their artists of the year. The voice, the stories, the images, the grace, it’s the complete package.



ANDREW SULLIVAN

Saturday, August 18th – 7:30 p.m.

ANDREW SULLIVAN is a 29-year-old singer/songwriter based in Fort Worth, TX. An outgoing, born-and-raised Texan, Andrew’s work draws some of its sounds from country artists like George Strait and Alan Jackson while maintaining the upbeat emotional appeal of pop-folk songwriters like Jason Mraz and Jack Johnson. Andrew has been working full-time as a performing songwriter since 2010.

For this concert, we are reducing reserved seats to only $10 and general admission seats are free. You do, however, need a ticket to get in. For tickets, call 903-342-0686.

BBQ Cookoff

Do you cook an excellent brisket? Then you may want to enter this year’s BBQ Cookoff, sponsored by Benny’s Smokin’ BBQ. Complete the form below and return it to Benny Ramey no later than August 31.



