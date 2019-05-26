Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

The Chamber would like to thank Byron and Kristin Aldridge for hosting our Quarterly Business After Hours on Tuesday. We would also like to thank all those who joined us for an evening of networking. The next Business After Hours will be in August. If your business would like to host the event, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442.

July 4th is just six weeks from today.

Mark your calendar and make plans to join us at Broach Park on July 4th, beginning at 6:00 pm, for this year’s Tri-County Independence Day Blast. This year we are pleased to announce that we will have a mini-carnival, family fun games, food vendors, a red, white and blue children’s parade, the firemen’s splash pad, parachute bingo, and a fantastic fireworks show. We are still identifying sponsors to assist with the cost of the fireworks. All sponsors donating $500+ will be mentioned on our radio advertising. This is a great way to show your support of our community. Please see below for more information.

Mayor David Abernathy (far left) and City Manager Clint Hardeman (far right) join family members, chamber volunteers, as well as city and county officials for a ribbon cutting at Be*YOU*tiful Salon. Monica Penny, the owner of the salon, invites everyone to stop by a new summer cut. Be*YOU*tiful Salon is located on 271 North in the Town & Country Shopping Center. Call 903.563.1135 to schedule an appointment. (Photo credit: Ellis Knox)

FANS

The weather is warming up, and temperatures are expected to be in the 90’s for the remainder of the week. Most of us are blessed to be able to escape the heat in our air-conditioned homes and offices, but many of our local seniors are not so fortunate and are in need FANS to help cool down their homes. The Chamber of Commerce Senior Services Committee is currently conducting a fan drive for seniors. Box fans can be purchased at many of our local stores for less than $20. Won’t you help a local senior beat the heat by donating a fan? Fans may be dropped off at Southern Wind Assisted Living, Pittsburg Nursing Center or God’s Closet.

Questions – please contact Courtney Grigsby at 903-563-1608.

UPCOMING EVENTS