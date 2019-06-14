Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber would like to thank all of our Tri-County Independence Day Blast sponsors:

Pilgrim’s | Pittsburg Gazette | Star 96.9 | City of Pittsburg | Eve Pilgrim | David & Paulette Ralston | Shawn Kennington | Harold Kennington | Camp County EMS | McNutt Roofing | Smith Furniture | Cypress Bank | First National Bank | Southern Wind Assisted Living | Pittsburg Hot Link Restaurant | Acker Poultry Supply | R&R Marine | Bill & Julie Gilbert | Pilgrim Bank | Pittsburg Insurance | Pittsburg Lions Club | Pittsburg Kiwanis Club | Pittsburg Rotary Club | Elliott Auto Group | Burns McElhaney Agency | John Livingston – State Farm | B & S Hardware | AJ Mason | Conroy Tractor | Strube Propane | LJ Richardson, DDS | Knox Shooting Academy

We have a new Peach Queen Raffle Benefitting Haley Efurd

Stop by the Smith Furniture Lot for Some Great Deals on Saturday

Proceeds to benefit Peach Queen Contestants

Karringan Brown and Ki’Anna Blackwell

Upcoming Events: