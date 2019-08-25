Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce
Mark your calendar for our next Chamber Business After Hours, scheduled for Tuesday (Aug 27) from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The event will be held at the Chamber office, 202 Jefferson Street, and is hosted by First National Bank Pittsburg. Join us for an evening of networking, great food, and drink.
~ Check out the NEW Pittsburg T-shirt design ~
Celebrate the History and Heritage of Pittsburg and Camp County!
This design includes everything you love about Pittsburg! Shirts are a light grey and read Pittsburg, Texas on the front with our longitude and latitude coordinates.
Pricing:
Child S – Adult XL – $15.00
2XL – $16.00
3XL – $17.00
Stop by the Chamber office (202 Jefferson Street) to purchase your shirt. #PIttburgPride
The 47th Annual Pioneer Days are four short weeks away!
Each week leading up to the event, we will feature a few of the special activities we have going on throughout the week. For complete details, be sure to visit our Facebook Page at Pittsburg Pioneer Days.
Pioneer Days Entertainment Schedule
Main Stage (MLK and Jefferson)
11:00 – 12:00 – Bagpipe brigade
12:00 – 2:00 – Cole Scoggins (acoustic show)
2:00 – 4:00 – Pittsburg’s Got Talent
7;00 – 10:00 – Street Dance (Darrin Morris Band)
Pendergrass Park
11:00 – 12:00 – Sweet Adelines
12:00 – 1:00 – Billy Watson (Elvis)
1:00 – 2:00 – HotLink Eating Contest
2:00 – 4:00 – Leslie Satcher
4:00 – 6:00 – BBQ Cook-Off (Dale Cummings)