Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

It’s time for the 47th Annual Pioneer Days!

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

We hope that you’re ready. It’s time for Pioneer Days. Below is a schedule of events for the week as well as an overview of each. We have something for the entire family, from carnival rides for your toddler to our Senior Expo, a health fair targeting those 60+. We hope you will make plans to join us at some or all of the events. If you have questions about a specific event, please give us a call at 903.856.3442 or email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

PLEASE NOTE: In the event of rain on Friday, we have established alternative locations for the Hot Dog, Homemade Ice Cream, and Peach Dessert Picnic as well as the Latino Heritage Night. We are moving the Picnic to First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall and the Latino Heritage Night to First United Methodist Church Ministry Center. Announcements are on Friday on our Facebook pages – Pittsburg Chamber and Pittsburg Pioneer Days. At this time, the radar is showing the majority of the rain will be south and west of Pittsburg.

A recap of the Little Miss Peach Queen Ball – Held last Saturday.

Sixty-five little girls and their escorts danced the night away at the first Little Miss Peach Queen Ball. It was a magical evening for these young ladies, crowning each a princess. Special thanks to Makala Burrow and Amy Bullock for co-chairing the event. We also thank this year’s Peach Queen Court, past Peach Queen Kaycee Parker and princess Kortnie Griffin for their help. You made it a special evening for these young ladies, one they will never forget.

Peach Queen Coronation

(Seated L to R – Sadie Waldrep and Marandy Burrow, Standing L to R – Ki’Anna Blackwell, Karrigan Brown, Katy Osthoff, Tori Gerig, and Haley Efurd)

Friday, September 20