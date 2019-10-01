Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

We hope you enjoyed last week’s Pioneer Days. What an incredible week it was from beginning to end – from the Little Miss Peach Queen Ball to the Coronation, to Latino Heritage Night, to an astonishing parade, vendors and the grand finale, a street dance featuring the Darrin Morris Band. Last week would not have been possible without the help of many volunteers. Dozens of people helped to make Pioneer Days possible, from working backstage at the Coronation, to set the tables for the Leadership Luncheon, to assisting vendors in finding their booth spots, and more. Please join me in thanking our committee chairs:

James Wallace – Pioneer Days Chair

Richard Thompson – Logistics

Tony Herrera and Carrie Thomas – Classic Car Cruise

Amy Bullock and Makala Burrow – Little Miss Peach Queen Ball

James Wallace (with Marci Parker & Brandi- Coronation

James Wallace – Leadership Luncheon

Sandy Thompson – Media & Vendors

Sabin Warrick and Golden Murphy – BBQ Cook-Off

Kimberly Mercer – Parade

Bryan Friesth – Hot Dog Luncheon & Latino Heritage Night

Ronda Burns – Ice Cream Freeze Off

Lauren Pace – Family Fun Games

Ashley Hong – Senior Expo

Niki King – Peach Dessert Contest

Kimberly Mercer and Kim – Ernest – Street Dance

Rosio Machado and Corina Wallace – Latino Heritage Night

Emily Shearin – Artistic Design

Next year’s Pioneer Days will be here before we know it. If you would like to be a part of the planning process, please give us a call at 903.856.3442.

There were so many fantastic photos taken throughout the week. Below are just a few of the special moments captured.

October is another action packet month in Pittsburg.

This month we invite businesses and homeowners to “Paint Pitt Pink” (decorate your storefront or front yard in pink to show your support in the fight against breast cancer).

Also, this month is the bi-annual Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails – October 10 -12. It is the perfect time to clean out your closets and garage and make a few dollars to set aside for your Christmas fund or next vacation. Or, if you love flea markets and yard sales, grab your girlfriends and hit the trail in search of a great find.

Please note that we will have a free “Junk in the Trunk” area set up in the old Capital One parking lot. It is a great place to set up your sale even if you don’t live on Highway 11. You can set up for one day or all three days. The choice is yours.

If you would like to set up a sale, please give us a call at 903.856.3442 or stop by the office at 202 Jefferson Street to pick up your bright yellow yard sign. For $25, you’ll receive a yard sign and get listed on Facebook as a sale sight. Do you already have a sign? For only $10, we will list your sale on the Facebook page.

Enjoy a good bowl of chili? Join us on Tuesday, October 22, for the Second Annual Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cook-Off. Enjoy all of the containers of chili you can eat for $5.00. Proceeds will go to support a woman in Camp County who is on her breast cancer survivors’ journey. Want to register a cook team? Contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442.

Last but not least, join us downtown on Halloween for Treats on Main Street. Dozen of local businesses will be set up and handing out candy to your kiddos. If your company would like to participate, please contact Niecy Baum at City Hall (903.856.3621).