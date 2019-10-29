Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

What a wonderful day we had at our Second Annual Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cookoff. The Chamber would like to thank our 13 cook teams who prepared some fantastic chili.

We want to congratulate our winners:

Monica Penny, the owner of Be-YOU-tiful Salon and Boutique, won the Most Pinked Out Business decorating contest award

The Pittsburg Police Department won the most “Pinked Out” campsite.

Dierksen Hospice won the best chili award – determined by our judges.

UT Health Pittsburg won the People’s Choice best chili award.

The Chamber is pleased to announce that Paint Pitt Pink raised $1,200. These proceeds will be donated to Whitney McNeil to assist her with expenses related to her breast cancer treatments. Whitney joined us at the event to thank everyone for supporting her during her journey. We are pleased to announce that she had her final chemotherapy treatment this past Friday.

Again, we’d like to thank everyone who helped to make our Paint Pitt Pink Chili Cookoff possible, including our cook teams, judges, volunteers, and the 100+ people who came out to enjoy some great chili!

Water Washed Air Solutions

Ribbon-Cutting Rescheduled for Friday, November 1

Join Chamber Board members, as well as City and County officials for a ribbon-cutting on Friday, November 1, starting at 10:00 am. Water Washed Air Solutions is located at 919 N. Greer Blvd. in the Town & Country Shopping Center. Owner Stacy Gillham is excited to introduce the community to the Water Washed Air Solutions air purification system.

Bleu Hen Crossing is a building located at 232, 234, and 236 Rusk Street in Pittsburg. Butler’s Fashion and More has new and resale clothing, accessories, and decor. Bleu Hen Crossing Event Venue is where you can book your party and other special events. Las Costas Eatery is where you try our fresh fruit drinks, snacks, and the ceviche. Visit FB at Blue Hen Crossing for event booking information. A Ribbon-Cutting will be soon.

UPCOMING EVENTS