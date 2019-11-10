Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Veterans Day Program

Monday (Nov 11) at 11:00 am at the Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse Lawn. Mayor David Abernathy will present a brief program honoring all those who have served our country.

Pittsburg & Camp County Merchants

Please join us for this informational meeting!

Tuesday (Nov 19) at 8:30 am.

Chamber Office – 202 Jefferson Street

Learn more about all of the events the City of Pittsburg and the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce have planned for Christmas. Jammed packed events encouraging people to shop local, shop Pittsburg are Saturday (Nov 30), Saturday (Dec 21).

Please RSVP – 903.856.3442

Promote your business to thousands of people –

Advertise with the Chamber

The Chamber has several excellent advertising opportunities available. We are currently accepting ads for the 2020 Membership Directory (3,000+ distribution) as well as the Pittsburg|Camp County|Lake Bob Sandlin map (5,000 distribution). See below for pricing and details. Please note that you can defer payments until January 2020. If you would like to advertise, please contact Christine at 903.856.3442.

Each month we welcome several visitors to the Chamber office who request a map of the area. They may be visiting for the day or planning to move to the area and want to get a “lay of the land.” We are pleased to offer them a map that features the City of Pittsburg, Camp County, as well as Lake Bob Sandlin. At this time, we are preparing to reprint our maps and invite you to purchase advertising space. We sent this information earlier this year, but we have had to contact a different map production company.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce has contracted with Richardson Graphics to produce 5,000 printed maps. The size is approximately 17 inches by 22 inches, folding to about 3.75 inches by 8.5 inches. As you will see on the enclosed rate sheet, ad prices are quite reasonable, but space is minimal, so your prompt response is necessary. Discounts are available for purchasing multiple ad spots to create a giant ad for your business.

Also, being included in the printed map, advertisers will be listed on the web version. For a sample of an online application, visit http://www.palestinetexasmap.com/. We are linking the new version of the online map to the new Chamber website – www.pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

If you should have any questions, please feel free to contact me at 903.856.3442 or info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

2020 Membership Directory Advertising

INTERIOR PAGES

1/8 page $150

¼ page $300

½ page $600

Full page $1000

Full Back page $2000

Front inside cover $1500

page across from inside cover $1500

Back inside cover $1500

page across from back inside cover $1500

UPCOMING EVENTS: