Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

We hope you’ve enjoyed Pittsburg’s Countdown to Christmas thus far. We’ve enjoyed Shop Small Saturday as well as Home for the Holidays and the Chamber’s Christmas Parade. We are excited to announce that there is more yet to come. More details on each event included below.

Please join us Thursday evening, December 12, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm for the Annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Open House and Wallace Law Firm’s 30th Anniversary Celebration, 132 Jefferson Street. Stop by and mix, mingle, enjoy delicious appetizers and desserts and tour the beautifully restored police station and fire department.

This week we are rewarding you for shopping local, shopping Pittsburg. Shop any local store, restaurant, or gas station and bring your receipts by the Chamber office for a chance to win $100 Santa Cash!

On Saturday, December 14, children ages 3-10 will enjoy Breakfast with Santa. Tickets are $10, and seating is limited, so please call the Chamber today at 903.856.3442 to reserve a spot for your little one. Children will enjoy a pancake breakfast, a craft project, storytime, and carols with Santa and of course, pictures with the Big Guy himself.

From Saturday, December 14 – Friday, December 20, we invite you to take part in our Christmas Movie Madness Scavenger Hunt. Local businesses have pictures of Christmas movies. Match the movie with the business where you find it and enter to win $100!

Finally, on Saturday, December 21, bring the family and friends to town for Pittsburg’s first Christmas Cookie Stroll. Purchase a cookie bag for only $5 and then visit participating businesses to fill your bag with delicious Christmas cookies and other delectable holiday treats.

If you still need a gift for that special someone who LOVES Pittsburg, you’ll want to stop by the Chamber office, 202 Jefferson Street, to pick up the new “Everything Pittsburg” t-shirt. T-shirts are a light grey and feature the above artwork on the back and Pittsburg’s longitude and latitude on the front. Shirts are available in child SMALL through adult XXX-Large and start at only $15.

OTHER UPCOMING EVENTS

Join us on Monday, December 16, at 11:45 as we welcome A Gypsy’s Clothesline, located at 1595 FM 557. Come prepared to shop for that special lady in your life. A Gypsy’s Clothesline is a fabulous boutique featuring clothing, shoes, jewelry, accessories, and more.