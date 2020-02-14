Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

Weekly News Highlights (See below for more details):

Advertising Opportunities Available

Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails – April 9-11

Texas Hot Link Festival – April 25

Welcome to our new Chamber Members

Why volunteer. Become a Chamber Link today – Join our new Ambassador Program

Upcoming Events

The Chamber is preparing to reprint the area map, which features the City of Pittsburg, Camp County, and Lake Bob Sandlin. Everyone uses Google Maps, you say? We have visitors each week who request a printed map so they can get a “lay of the land,” or water if you will. Many of our visitors have recently moved to the area or are considering a move. Advertising on the area map is a fantastic way to reach out to new residents. A total of 5,000 will be printed and will be available at the Chamber office, local real estate offices, motels, the tax office, as well as City Hall. Advertising space is quite limited. If you would like to reserve ad space, please contact the Chamber at 903.856.3442 at your earliest convenience.

Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails

Start your spring cleaning now in preparation for the next Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails. Hundreds of people now mark their calendar to attend this twice a year event. Purchase a bright yellow Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails yard sign for only $25. Don’t live on Highway 11? The Chamber will once again have a specialized “Junk in the Trunk” area where you can set up at no cost. For more information, give us a call at 903.856.3442.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome our newest members:

The University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler

The Pittsburg-Camp County Public Library

Signalnet Broadband

Hearts and Hands Healthcare

Cricket Wireless ribbon-cutting held Thursday, February 20 at 3:00 pm

Woodmen Life recently presented the Chamber with appreciation awards for their commitment to the community. The Chamber received a Community Partner award and Board President, James Wallace, received a Community Leadership Award. Pictured L to R: Christine Jackson, Chamber Executive Director, Lilly Bedner, Woodmen Life, Sheila Morgan, Woodmen Life, and James Wallace, Chamber President.

Written by: Sandy Thompson

With most of us leading super busy lives, the idea of volunteering – giving your time and energy to a cause without financial reward – may seem an impossible task. I mean, how can we fit anything else into our already jam-packed schedules? However, volunteering is essential for many reasons, and it doesn’t have to take up too much time. The benefits of volunteering are vast.

What are the benefits of volunteering? Of course, the benefits of volunteering for those receiving help are clear. But did you realize just how vital volunteering could be for the person doing it? Here are a few good reasons to volunteer.

1. Volunteering connects you with others

If you’re feeling lonely, isolated, or want to widen your social circle, volunteering in your local community is an important – and often fun – way to meet new people. One of the best ways to make new friends and strengthen existing relationships is to commit to a shared activity together, and volunteering lets you do just that.

If you’ve recently moved to the community, volunteering is an essential and easy way to meet new people, and it also strengthens your ties to the community and broadens your support network. Furthermore, it connects you to people who have common interests and passions and who could go on to become great friends.

2. Volunteering builds self-confidence and self-esteem

Doing good for others and the community helps to create a natural sense of accomplishment. And working as a volunteer can also give you a sense of pride and identity, helping to boost your self-confidence further by taking you out of your natural comfort zone and environment.

3. Volunteering is vital for physical health.

Interestingly, volunteering has distinct health benefits that can boost your mental and – perhaps more surprisingly – physical health. Indeed, a growing body of evidence suggests that people who give their time to others might benefit from lower blood pressure and a longer lifespan.

4. and mental health

When it comes to volunteering being important for mental health, the benefits are clear. It can help counteract the effects of stress, depression, and anxiety. Indeed, the social contact aspect of helping others can have a profound impact on your overall psychological well-being. Volunteering keeps you in regular contact with others and enables you to develop a reliable support system, which in turn combats against feelings of loneliness and depression.

5. Volunteering is essential for a sense of purpose

Volunteering at any age can help build a sense of purpose, but it’s often particularly common in older adults – those that have retired or maybe lost a partner or friends.

6. Volunteering helps you forget your problems

One other benefit of volunteering is that focusing on others can give us a more profound sense of perspective and help distract us from our problems.

7. Volunteering is vital for your career

In an increasingly competitive job market, volunteering experience can be incredibly useful. It shows potential employers that you can take the initiative and that you’re willing to give your own time to improve the world for other people.

Furthermore, volunteering allows you to practice the necessary critical skills used in the workplace, such as communication, teamwork, problem-solving, planning, and organization. Indeed, if you haven’t had a full-time job before then volunteering is an essential way to prove your skills when you do go for work interviews.

Are you looking for a rewarding volunteer opportunity? The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce invites you to get involved in our community and become a Chamber Link, a volunteer that links the Chamber and our community. Call the Chamber office at 903.856.3442 for information.