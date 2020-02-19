Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Weekly News Highlights

Texas Hot Link Festival – Now accepting applications for participation

Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails – April 9-11

Sponsorship Opportunity – Carson & Barnes Circus

Kid Fish Day is on Saturday, February 29 – grab your fishing pole

Ribbon Cutting – Cricket Wireless

Early Voting has begun

Upcoming Events

Saturday, April 25, 2020, 11:00 am until 8:00 pm.

The Texas Hot Link Festival is now accepting applications for:

Cooking Competition Forms for Hot Links, A Dish Containing Hot Links, Sausage, A Dish Containing Sausage, Multicultural Foods, and Desserts!

First Responder Cooking Competition & Booth Display

The Sugar Rush Challenge Dessert Competition

Vendor Booths – We have a Children’s Area, Two Ladies Areas, and a Men’s Area this year!

Food Truck Vendor Spots

Farmers Market Vendor Spots

Request applications at www.texashotlinkfestival.com or email terre143@aol.com for more information.

Cricket Wireless Invites you to a Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, February 20, at 3:00 pm at their new location – 300 S. Greer Blvd next to Domino’s Pizza. The chamber invites all to their official grand opening on Saturday, February 22 from 2:00 – 6:00 pm

The Chamber was pleased to help Mrs. Johnnie Henderson celebrate her 100th Birthday. Congratulations, Mrs. Henderson, on reaching this milestone birthday!