Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

If you have an event you would like publicized in our weekly newsletter; please email it to info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. If you are a Chamber member, there is no cost to advertise in our weekly newsletter.

Today is election day – please vote

Los Pinos Business After Hours Scheduled for March 26

Join us at the Pittsburg Camp County Public Library for a ribbon cutting on March 5

Welcome New Members

Welcome Cricket Wireless

You’re invited to the Chamber Links Informational Meeting

The circus is coming to town!

Texas Hot Link Festival – Now accepting applications for participation

Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails – April 9-11

Upcoming Events

The Chamber invites you to a ribbon-cutting for one of our newest members

The Pittsburg Camp County Public Library

When: Thursday, March 5 – 10:00 am

Where: 613 Quitman Street

The Pittsburg-Camp County Public Library connects people with ideas. It supports lifelong learning by providing reliable information resources, well-rounded book collection, and other materials and programs that foster a literate, informed, and culturally aware community.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber is pleased to welcome two new members:

Neal O’Quinn

Efurd Holdings LLC – The Grass Cutters & Airbnb Rentals in Pittsburg

Thank you for your support and confidence in the Chamber!

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome one of Pittsburg’s newest businesses, Cricket Wireless, located at 300 S. Greer Blvd. next to Domino’s Pizza. From lightweight data users to heavyweights and everyone in between, Cricket Wireless has what you need. Joining Chamber President, James Wallace (far left) and Mayor David Abernathy (far right) are members of the Cricket Wireless staff, Chamber Board members and volunteers, as well as city and county officials. Welcome to Pittsburg!

Are you looking for a way to get involved in our community? The Chamber invites you to become a Chamber Link. Join us at 5:15 on Tuesday, March 10, at the Chamber office to learn more about becoming a Link.

The Carson & Barnes Circus is returning to Pittsburg!

Friday, April 3 – Shows at 4:30 and 7:30

Where: Broach Park

Tickets are available at the Chamber office (202 Jefferson Street)

Embark on a journey as you are dazzled by magical fairies soaring through the air, a prancing unicorn in the center ring, left in awe from the fearless daredevils, and marvel at the majestic beauty of the Carson & Barnes performing elephants!

This year, for the first time, see the gigantic transforming Auto-Bot under the Big Top!

Texas Hot Link Festival

Saturday, April 25, 2020, 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

The Texas Hot Link Festival is now accepting applications for:

Cooking Competition Forms for Hot Links, A Dish Containing Hot Links, Sausage, A Dish Containing Sausage, Multicultural Foods, and Desserts!

First Responder Cooking Competition & Booth Display

The Sugar Rush Challenge Dessert Competition

Vendor Booths – We have a Children’s Area, Two Ladies Areas, and a Men’s Area this year!

Food Truck Vendor Spots

Farmers Market Vendor Spots

Request applications at www.texashotlinkfestival.com or email terre143@aol.com for more information.

UPCOMING EVENTS