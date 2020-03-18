Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

We are striving to be your community resource during this challenging time!

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

It is a strange and unusual time for everyone. We are in uncharted territory, and information changes daily, if not hourly. The Chamber is committed to doing what we can to help disseminate information and support our community. At this time, I invite you to send me any updates on your business? Are you offering free or curbside delivery? Have you shortened your hours? Closed your office to visitors, etc.? We want to know. The Chamber Facebook page has over 2,000 followers and can reach a broad audience quickly. Let us help you get the word out to the community about changes you’re making at your business. Please email me the information you would like passed on to the community. You can also call me with updates at 903.856.3442.

Please note that we have had to make a few changes here at the Chamber office as well. Active immediately, our new office hours will be Mon/Wed/Fri from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. During closed hours, we will still be answering phone calls and emails. At this time, we have canceled the circus. Hopefully, rescheduling for later in the year and are postponing the Texas Hot Link Festival with a new date determined soon. All future ribbon cuttings and our Chamber Business After Hours, scheduled for Thursday (Mar 26) at Los Pinos, have been postponed at this time.

Please follow current CDC guidelines and support each other during this difficult time. We are a healthy and vibrant community, and we will get through this together.

Christine Jackson, Executive Director

903.856.3442

info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com

Business Updates:

Please note that this list will be updated as we receive more information.

SWEPCO is not disconnecting customers during this situation. They will work with customers who need payment arrangements.

Pittsburg ISD – Offering grab and go breakfast for all PISD students, 18 and under, from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm. You man pick up meals at the high school cafeteria or the elementary/intermediate cafetorium.

God’s Closet – Food available from 9:00 am – Noon, M/W/F.

Parker Drug – is offering curbside delivery for 60+, free delivery inside the city limits.

McDonald’s – drive-thru or take out only with no in-restaurant dining allowed.

Pittsburg Hot Links – Take out, delivery, and curbside available (903.856.5765).

Brookshire’s – Current hours: 8:00 am – 8:00 pm in-store and 8:00 am – 7:00 pm at the gas station if paying by cash. Limiting most items to two per person. Offering 5% discount for seniors, asks the community to respect the first hour of business for seniors

Anvil Brewing – online ordering, curbside pick-up as well as delivery are available. 903.708.7557, or Facebook.

Pittsburg Camp County Public Library – Call 903.856.3302 or email info@pittsburglibrary.org to renew your books.

Rustville’s Soap Shop – Closed this week. Free shipping through the end of March – Use code STAYWELL at checkout.

Texas AgriLife Extension Office – Camp County office closed beginning Monday, Mar 23.

Dollar General – reserves first hour of shopping for seniors.