Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce –

We are thrilled to announce that we have officially re-branded ourselves as the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce. With this comes our new logo (designed by Ginger Lane of Texas Twister Publications) as well as a new email address. Effective immediately, our new email address is info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. Please update your records to reflect the new address. We are currently working on revising our website as well and will let you know when it is available. In the meantime, you can continue to find us on Facebook at Pittsburg Chamber.

If you love to yard sale, this is the event for you!

Interested in setting up a sale along the route? For only $25 you can purchase a bright yellow yard sign to designate your home, church or business as a sale site. You will also receive a listing featuring your sale on our Facebook event page @ Historic Highway11TreasureTrails.

We are also setting up a flea market area in downtown Pittsburg for individuals who would like to sell items but don’t live on Highway 11. Contact the Chamber office at 903-856-3442 for more details.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome these new members!

Atwalmart LLC

Azalea Orthopedics

Bookkeeping Unlimited

Dierksen Hospice

Focused Care Mt. Pleasant

Force EMS

H&R Block

Healthcare Express

Jordan’s Healthcare

Just Wright Hair Studio

Kindred at Home

Pittsburg Audiology Concepts

Serenity Pus Home Health

Violet the Clown

Chamber of Commerce Board Members, City and County officials including Mayor Shawn Kennington (far left) and City Manager Clint Hardeman (far right), join Golden and Brandy Murphy in celebrating the grand opening of their new restaurant, Murphy’s Kitchen. Murphy’s Kitchen, located at 323 Rusk Street (next door to Erman Smith Funeral Home), features BBQ and soul food and is open 11:00 am until 7:00 pm daily.

The Spirit of Volunteerism is Alive and Well in Pittsburg

“Volunteering is the ultimate exercise in democracy. You vote in elections once a year, but when you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community you want to live in.” Author Unknown

Were you able to attend the Pioneer Days Festivities? Thousands of people attended the four-day festival, which began with the Queen’s Coronation on Wednesday, September 12. Other events included a Leadership Luncheon on Thursday, and a Senior Expo, a hot dog and homemade ice cream social, and street dance on Friday. Saturday brought a full day of activities including a classic car show, a biker run, a parade, a BBQ Cook-off, family fun games, vendors, entertainment, and a bulls and broncs event. This year was bigger and better than ever and was fun for the whole family.

Pioneer Days would not have been possible without our volunteers. Planning for an event of this magnitude takes months of planning and hundreds of hours of labor, especially the week of the event. There were 75+ volunteers who helped to ensure the success of Pioneer Days. If the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce were to have paid each volunteer for the service they gave, it would have cost well over $100,000. While I would love to thank each and every volunteer, I’m sure I would miss several. I do however want to thank some of our key volunteers. I would like to begin by thanking our Chamber Board President, James Wallace. James dedicated an unknown number of hours on three major events, the Queen’s Coronation, the Leadership Luncheon and the Queen’s and Princesses parade floats. James, thank you for incredible dedication to the Chamber and Pioneer Days!

I would also like to express my sincere appreciation to the Pioneer Days Planning Committee: Kristin Aldridge, Ken Baum, Niecy Baum, Kim Daily, Bryan Friesth, Tammy Heckenberg, Tony Herrera, Vivian Kelly, Holly McGraw, Golden Murphy, Benny Ramey, Emily Shearin, Alethea Smerdon, Carrie Thomas, Matt Wallace, and Sabin Warrick. Our Peach Queen Committee included some of the above plus: Elizabeth Biggerstaff, Amy Bullock, Ronda Burns, Clint Hardeman, Mandy Hobbs, Kathy McCollough, Marci Parker, and Ann Waldrep.

I would also like to thank the Pittsburg Gazette staff for their incredible coverage and support of Pioneer Days. Keilani Cheek, Ellis Knox, Diana Perez, and Lynda Stringer, I thank you! Finally, to a special volunteer who is near and dear to my heart, I give thanks to my mother, JoAnn Bilbrey. If you stopped by the office, called or emailed in the past few weeks, you probably spoke with my mom. In the weeks leading up to Pioneer Days, JoAnn gave of her time and became a second, full-time employee of the Chamber.

To those of you I did not mention, please know that I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your willingness to volunteer. You helped to make this year’s event a great success! Plans are already underway for the 47th Annual Pioneer Days. At this time we’re assessing what went well and where we need to improve for next year. If you would like to volunteer for next year’s event or have feedback on this year’s event, we’d love to hear from you! Give us a call at 903-856-3442.

Enjoy just a few of the photos taken at Pioneer Days, compliments of Ellis Knox.