Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

Pittsburg’s Save the Fireworks Campaign

Summer Fun for Kids

City | County | Lake Bob Sandlin Maps Available

Staying Safe in Pittsburg – A letter from Mayor David Abernathy

Local business consultant Mark Levy offers suggestions on keeping your business up and running amidst the COVID 19 crisis

This year more than ever, the residents of Pittsburg and Camp County are eager to celebrate their freedom. The school has canceled, sports have canceled, events have canceled, but our Independence Day Celebration WILL once again take place on the Fourth of July at Broach Park. We invite you to help us give the gift of an incredible fireworks show to our community.

Unless they lift restrictions this year, we will not have our children’s parade, fireman’s splash pad, or concessions. While we’re modifying this year’s event to ensure social distancing, the fireworks show at nightfall will not disappoint! Families will be encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, blankets, and coolers and enjoy a spectacular 30-minute patriotic firework display.

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is committed to carrying on this beautiful, family-friendly tradition, but we cannot do so without your help! A minimum of $15,000 is needed to fund our July 4 fireworks show. Can we count on you to support this event? See below for an overview of gift opportunities. Please indicate your chosen gift level and send your donation to the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce (202 Jefferson, Pittsburg, TX 75686).

The Chamber must confirm this year’s show with the fireworks company no later than June 4, so your prompt response is appreciated. We invite both businesses and individual families to make a gift to save the fireworks. Thank you in advance for supporting the 2020 Independence Day Blast. If you should have any questions, please call the Chamber at 903-856-3442 or email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Summer Activities for the kiddos of Pittsburg are going to look different this year. We know that several groups are working to develop safe camps and other activities for the children in our community. Does your church or club have events scheduled for the summer? If so, please let us know. Email your information to info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com, and we’ll share your information with the community.

Here’s a glimpse of what NTCC has to offer children this summer.

The Northeast Texas Community College Continuing Education Department will offer its 2020 Kids Discovery College this summer in a virtual format July 6-16. They are inviting kids ages 8-16 to participate.

“Due to COVID-19, NTCC is unable to offer on-campus activities this year. However, we are thrilled to announce that we will still be able to offer some of our most popular classes in an interactive, instructor-led online format,” Lisa York, NTCC Director of Continuing Education and Corporate Training said.

Course options include Baking with Chef Hannah, Engineering Design, 3D Design and Printing, Animation, Mad Scientist, Girl’s Code, Journalism: How to Interview, Robotics, Digital Art Design, Say Cheese! Editing, Video Game Design, and First Responder Academy (with virtual ride alongs and tours).

Students must have access to a computer and a reliable internet connection to take full advantage of it. They will conduct classes in a virtual environment, and parents will be sent a link to the class that kids can access each day of the course. Registration opens Wednesday, May 27, and runs through June 30.

To learn more, visit www.ntcc.edu/kidscollege or e-mail continuinged@ntcc.edu.

City of Pittsburg | Camp County | Lake Bob Sandlin Maps are Back!

While most people prefer Google maps, some still prefer a printed one. We are pleased to announce that we once again have maps available free of charge at the Chamber office. Feel free to stop by and pick up a copy today, 202 Jefferson Street.

A message from Pittsburg Mayor, David Abernathy

In a world with a pandemic virus wrapped around it, lifestyles modified – some dramatically. And, while we are eager to see new businesses and facilities opening and fewer restrictions, COVID-19 remains a threat.

Some people have become extremely ill with the virus and required a mechanical ventilator to breathe for them. Some have lost their lives. All age groups have been affected. The severity of symptoms can range from very mild to severe. Signs and symptoms may appear many days after exposure. People who weren’t even aware they had the virus have spread it to members of their household.

A few bold facts remain. COVID-19 is infectious. There is no vaccine for its prevention, nor a medicine specifically designed to treat it.

Governmental entities, health authorities, hospitals, care facilities, EMS, and first responder groups are dealing with this every day to keep people safe. Some individuals have lost their lives to COVID-19 after providing care to those who had it. Businesses considered ‘essential,’ have done an incredible job of providing necessary goods and services to us, while viewing our safety. None of us wanted this virus. However, it is here. Locally, we’ve been approaching this in a serious, focused, and deliberate manner. From speaking with some of our business and facility owners, they consider the safety of their customers paramount.

We all face challenges every day. When we drive down a highway crowded with vehicles, we depend on each other to do what’s necessary to avoid a collision. Seat belts and airbags are there for our added protection. We learned to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles while driving. COVID-19 is just another daily challenge. We depend on each other to do what’s necessary to avoid spreading the virus. Soap, disinfectant, and masks are there for our added protection. Maintaining a minimum of six feet apart is our personal ‘safe distance.’

I offer my sincere appreciation to each of you for the sacrifices, large and small that you have made and continue to make. And I want to express my gratitude to all of the church, school, business, and community leaders for their diligence, patience, and understanding.

We are Pittsburg Proud and Pittsburg Strong!

David Abernathy Mayor City of Pittsburg

Attention local businesses – Tips on Surviving the “New Normal.”

Today’s business world and consumer needs are evolving at a whirlwind pace. Covid-19 has seen many local businesses lose substantial share with online giants because they have made it easy for people to buy from them. Does that mean the loss of all hope for regaining your share? Not! Pittsburg business consultant Mark Levy of Revenue Development Resources offers some suggestions as to what you can do to win business back…and his ideas won’t cost you a dime!

Take a moment to watch Mark’s video for helpful tips on helping your business survive in the “new normal”. Mark lives right here in Pittsburg and wants to help ensure that our local businesses survive and thrive during this difficult time.

https://www.dropbox.com/s/v7r9chxezuoyr87/Pittsburg%20Business%20Adapting.mp4?dl=0

As a reminder, Chamber members are welcome to send us promotional flyers, which we will share in our weekly email. Email your flyer, preferably in a .jpg or .tif format to info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.