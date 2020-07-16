Pittsburg-Camp Chamber News

You’re invited to join us for a WebEx hosted by U.S. Senator John Cornyn.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn’s office is pleased to host an East Texas Regional Chambers of Commerce WebEx. The Senator will discuss the Corona Virus and how it is affecting Texans and the current economic climate. Senator Cornyn will be answering YOUR questions as a concerned business owner.

Please email your questions for the Senator to info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com no later than noon on Friday, July 17. If you should have any questions, you may call the Chamber office at 903.856.3442.

In 2014, Texans overwhelmingly re-elected Senator John Cornyn to represent them for a third term in the U.S. Senate. Since his first election in 2002, Sen. Cornyn has earned a national reputation as an articulate and powerful voice for Texas and conservative values in Washington. Sen. Cornyn, a San Antonio native, firmly believes that we need more Texas solutions in Washington, so he consistently fights to bring the Lone Star State’s commonsense solutions to the federal level.

He has committed himself to strengthen our national defense, securing our borders, repairing our broken immigration system, and increasing the economy by keeping taxes low, reducing federal spending, and fighting job-killing regulations from Washington bureaucrats. Sen. Cornyn has also been a tireless advocate for Texas military personnel, veterans, and their families. He has worked to provide these brave Americans with the best possible support, care, and benefits.

Sen. Cornyn serves on the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees, where he helps draft legislation on behalf of 28 million Texans. From 2013 until 2018, Sen. Cornyn was chosen by his colleagues to serve as the Whip, the second-highest ranking position in the Senate Republican Conference. Sen. Cornyn has served Texas’s people for the last three decades, first as a district judge and later as a member of the Texas Supreme Court and Texas Attorney General. He received his undergraduate degree from Trinity University, his law degree from St. Mary’s School of Law, and his LLM from the University of Virginia Law School.

Sen. Cornyn married his wife Sandy in 1979, and they have two grown daughters.

To join the WebEx, click on the link below. If you do not have WebEx installed on your computer, please visit www.webex.com before Wednesday to download the program. Don’t want to participate via computer? A call-in number is also available.

Event number: 199 712 8250

Event password: 65dfVbtWJX4

Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 10:30 am, Central Daylight Time (Chicago, GMT-05:00)