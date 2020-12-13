Pittsburg Camp Chamber News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce:

Christmas has come to Pittsburg, and you will not want to miss any of the fun.

In this issue:

Thank you to our Countdown to Christmas Sponsors

Thank you to Mr. Grinch

Pendergrass Park for your Christmas Photo Ops

Ugly Mask Contest

Fill your stocking

Grinch Bingo

Grinch on a bench

Commemorative 2020 Christmas T-shirts are now available

Ribbon Cutting – Mis Hijas Antiques and Resale

Welcome new members – Bulls Construction & Changes Counseling & Consulting

Upcoming Events

Thank you, Mr. Grinch!

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank Tony Herrera (and Carrie) for giving our community fantastic photo opportunities with Mr. Grinch. Christmas photos with the Grinch rather than Santa… 2020 will undoubtedly be a year to remember.

Pendergrass Park Has Decorated For Your Family Photos

The Pittsburg- Camp County Chamber of Commerce and the Pittsburg Main Street Board are pleased to present their Christmas display, “Who’s Ready For Christmas,” the Grinch will not ruin Pittsburg’s Christmas. We encourage you to take your family’s Christmas picture at Pendergrass Park in front of our beautifully lit tree or the Gazebo.

We want to thank the volunteers who helped create this beautiful display – Kimberly Reynolds Mercer and Craig Mercer, Terre Wallis and Bob Wallis, Jean Frankcovich, Sandra Thompson, and Sabin Warrick, Lori Windham, and Bradley Warrick.

The 20th Century Club will be back with their beautiful display in 2021!

The Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to welcome Mis Hijas Antiques & Resale as one of our newest members. Mis Hijas is at 931 Greer Blvd., in the old Oscar’s Shopping Center.

Mis Hijas is owned by six sisters who each bring their unique and eclectic flair to the store. Mis Hijas wants you to know that mothers and daughters are special. Mothers and daughters are our priority. Being a mother is always a challenge on a fixed budget, so our mom would search for garage sales things to outfit her six girls in cute clothes. She was recycling and sharing. Before it was the enigma it is today. She tailored many items to fit her girls. Her home decor was functional and eclectic. She collected all things that made her happy.

She referred to us as “Mis Hijas”…my daughters. We now offer quality items from the past for your home and your children with our eclectic gene. We rotate and restock often. Thank you for allowing our family to be a part of yours.

Pittsburg Chamber is pleased to welcome new members Changes Counseling & Consulting and Bulls Construction LLC. It would be best if you stayed tuned for information on an upcoming ribbon cutting.

Pittsburg Camp County Chamber of Commerce

202 Jefferson, Pittsburg, Texas 75686

903-856-3442 | info@ pittsburgcampcountychamber.com