Pittsburg-Camp Chamber – News

Greetings from the Pittsburg-Camp County Chamber of Commerce

As a reminder, effective immediately, our new email address is info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com. Please update your records to reflect the new address. We are currently working on revising our website as well and will let you know when it is available. In the meantime, you can continue to find us on Facebook at Pittsburg Chamber.

If you love to yard sale, this is the event for you!

It’s not too late to register your sale site for the Historic Highway 11 Treasure Trails!

Interested in setting up a sale along the route? For only $25 you can purchase a bright yellow yard sign to designate your home, church or business as a sale site. You will also receive a listing featuring your sale on our Facebook event page @ Historic Highway11TreasureTrails.

We are also setting up a flea market area at the old Capital One parking lot in downtown Pittsburg for individuals who would like to sell items but don’t live on Highway 11. Contact the Chamber office at 903-856-3442 for more details.

Exciting News! The Circus is Coming to Pittsburg on Thursday, October 25!

Sponsorship Opportunities are still available. This is a fabulous way to get your business name out to hundreds of families here in Camp County, as well as the surrounding area. For more information, contact the Chamber office at 903-856-3442.

Do you have an item you would like included in an upcoming e-newsletter or on our Facebook page? Please let us know by calling 903-856-3442 or email info@pittsburgcampcountychamber.com.

Chamber Member News

The Farmstead Museum needs docents! The Museum is open Thursday-Saturday, starting at 10:00 am. Volunteer shifts are very flexible. Please contact Fanny at the Museum office for more information or details at (903) 946-3243 or email campcountymuseum@aol.com.